

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 7 percent of U.S. adults are identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or some other sexual orientation besides heterosexual, according to data published by Gallup.



LGBTQ+ identification is growing in the United States, up from 5.6 percent recorded four years ago and 3.5 percent in 2012, when the analytics and advisory company began measuring sexual orientation and transgender identity in the country.



85.6 percent of respondents who took part in the surveys, conducted among more than 12,000 adult Americans last year, said they are straight or heterosexual, while 7.6 percent identified with one or more LGBTQ+ groups. 6.8 percent decline to respond.



More than half of the U.S LGBTQ+ population say they are bisexual.



LGBTQ+ identification increased recently as members of Generation Z and the millennial generation have entered adulthood, Gallup says.



If current trends continue, it is likely that the proportion of LGBTQ+ identifiers will exceed 10 percent of U.S. adults at some point within the next three decades, it added.



