CUTV News Welcomes Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sophia Edwards-Bennett One-On-One With Jim Masters

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sophia Edwards-Bennet talks one-on-one with Jim Masters on Soul Currency and The Path to Soul Immunity

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / This eminently trained doctor just released videos with radio personality Jim Masters. In this 5-minute one, she relays the meaning of The Ministry of Medicine, discusses her book and reads lyrical prose from page 104.

Her video, book, and approach focus on treating a person vs. treating cancer. She explains that soul currency (like all currencies) can be exchanged for the ability to survive adversity and keep on facing life's challenges, with hope, forgiveness, faith understanding and more.

"Patients don't see themselves. I'm their mirror. I acknowledge their gifts. Minister to their tapestry of perspectives and applaud the triumphs," said Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sophia Edwards-Bennett.

This Cancer authority was honored for her accomplishments and uniquely supportive mindset. Learn more in this video or visit www.mydoctoreb.com.

