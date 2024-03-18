CHASEGOLF Travel: Introducing CHASEGOLF, a Boutique Golf Travel Agency, Creator of Exceptional Tailor-Made Journeys in Europe

Golf trips to Europe have become much easier for golfers and their accompanying non-golfers ... CHASEGOLF creates the best personalized golf vacations across the pond.

POUND RIDGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / More than just a usual golf tour … at CHASEGOLF, we combine the best golf and travel experiences on and off the greens in the British Isles and Continental Europe. Each trip is custom-made to our clients' preferences and requirements so they can relax and enjoy a stress-free vacation.

We are masters at creating the best off-the-beaten-path adventures and love crafting atypical itineraries for couples, friends, and families, whether our clients are golfers or non-golfers. We pour our hearts and souls into creating the most beautiful itineraries where every detail counts and everyone joining is excited.

Visiting family in Italy and want to play some golf? We will organize it all, from transfers to hotels, from private sightseeing day trips to food and wine tours, from beach days to playing golf at the top courses in the country. CHASEGOLF's destinations include Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands (The), Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland). Our trip arrangement services require a 5-night minimum stay.

CHASEGOLF also offers consulting and travel coaching sessions for those willing to travel independently to Europe. These sessions are ideal for golfers and non-golfers who may have questions requiring expertise on a chosen destination and/or golf courses.

CHASEGOLF was founded by Fanny and Joey Chase, who met on the magical island of Bermuda 15 years ago when Fanny was working at the remarkable Pompano Beach Club and Joey was renovating Port Royal Golf Course, a PGA Championship venue. Today, they bring a long-standing savoir-faire within the golf, travel, and hospitality industries in different capacities. Their experience in the field includes working at top luxury hotels, premier golf courses, travel agencies, and organizing major golf tournaments with golf institutions. Fanny Chase is a Certified Travel Coach by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) through the Travel Coach Network and a Certified Travel Associate (CTA) by the Travel Institute. CHASEGOLF is also a proud member of the IAGTO, the International Association of Golf Tour Operators.

Visit our website for more information.

Contact Information

Fanny Chase

Founder and Executive Director

info@chasegolftravel.com

(914)-764-3324

SOURCE: CHASEGOLF Travel

View the original press release on newswire.com.