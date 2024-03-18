Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a global leader in drug-device combination products, today welcomes Jennifer Riter as Vice President of Analytical Services to head up the recently announced analytical services global business unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318401921/en/

Jennifer Riter joins Kindeva Drug Delivery as Vice President of Analytical Services to lead new analytical services business unit. (Photo: Business Wire)

Riter comes to Kindeva from West Pharmaceutical where she spent the past 27 years in various technical and leadership roles, most recently serving as the Senior Director, Business and Technical Operations. She brings specific leadership and expertise in analytical testing which includes extractables and leachables, container closure integrity and device/combination product performance, and particle analysis. She is the current Chair of the Board of Directors for the Lock Haven University Foundation and teaches a class at University of Maryland Baltimore County as part of the combination products curriculum.

"Kindeva's expertise in all areas of drug delivery and manufacturing is unmatched in the industry," Riter said. "I am looking forward to working with the team on expanding our capabilities and expertise in analytical services and working with customers on their analytical approach and strategy for their combination products."

"Jennifer's experience blends knowledge of primary packaging components and containment and delivery systems with hands-on experience of providing technical support and analytical solutions to multinational customers," said Kindeva Global Chief Commercial Officer David Stevens. "The long list of experience and technical knowledge she brings to the team enhances Kindeva as a global drug-device combination CDMO as well as builds the future of integrated and stand-alone analytical support for the wider pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device sector."

Riter will be participating in and available to meet at industry conferences this spring, including two she is presenting at on behalf of Kindeva the 2024 INTERPHEX Conference on April 17 in New York City and the Pharma Ed Combination Products Summit on May 3 in Philadelphia.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. We develop and manufacture products across a broad range of drug-delivery formats, including pulmonary nasal, injectable, and transdermal. Our service offerings span early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from our state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318401921/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Langemeier

+1 402-405-4269

pr@scorrmarketing.com