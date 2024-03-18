Hana, the esteemed innovator in RFID tire tag technology, is proud to announce the signing of a new license agreement with the world-renowned tire manufacturer Michelin. This agreement allows Hana to produce and market the new and innovative 'Link Less' embeddable RFID Tire Tag (Rev4) in and outside the tire market.

With a legacy of collaboration dating back to 2005 and the first license agreement signed in 2008 Hana has been an instrumental partner in developing a balanced portfolio of RFID tire tag solutions. Leveraging Hana's 30 years of expertise in RFID and Michelin's tire manufacturing prowess, this enduring collaboration has driven innovations that will redefine the automotive industry's approach to tire tracking, management, and sustainability.

Since its inception, Hana has spearheaded the manufacturing of over 150 million RFID tire tags, setting the standard for reliability, efficiency, and performance in tire identification technology. Each tag represents a testament to Hana's commitment to excellence and innovation, providing tire manufacturers and vehicle operators worldwide with unparalleled visibility and control over their tire assets.

"This new license agreement between our companies will bring an innovative generation 4 tag to the market, with better technical and sustainable performances," said Laurent Couturier, RFID System Designer at Michelin. "As a trusted partner, Hana will help us to deploy RFID technology worldwide to address future ecological challenges meanwhile answering to new norms and regulations as the Digital Product Passport."

In a testament to our continued dedication to driving innovation in the tire industry, Hana is thrilled to announce our participation at the upcoming Tire Technology Expo in Hannover this March. Visitors are cordially invited to booth 2026, where they can witness firsthand the cutting-edge advancements in RFID tire tagging technology and explore its transformative potential for the automotive sector.

"Our collaboration with Michelin underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of RFID tire technology," said Randall Grein, Business Development Manager and Embeddable Tire Tag program lead at Hana Technologies. "We are excited to showcase our latest innovations at the Tire Technology Expo and demonstrate how our collaboration is shaping the future of tire tracking and management."

About Hana RFID

Hana RFID a global RAIN RFID Inlay and Tire Tag Manufacturer is a business unit of Hana Technologies Inc. and part of the HANA Microelectronics Group, with a combined high-tech manufacturing space of 1,000,000+ square feet and a yearly revenue of over $700M.

