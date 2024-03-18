Quotient Sciences Strengthens Its Top Team with Three New Appointments

Pictured left to right: Dr. Andrew Lewis, Kieron Hall, Eric Bironneau

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug development and manufacturing accelerator Quotient Sciences has announced major changes to its commercial and scientific executive leadership team, strengthening its position as a global leader in the sector.

New appointments include Dr. Andrew Lewis as Chief Scientific Officer, Kieron Hall as Chief Marketing Officer, and Eric Bironneau as Chief Business Officer who will each play a critical role in Quotient Sciences growth and strategic direction.

In his new role as Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Andrew Lewis has responsibility for the company's scientific and technological innovation. Andrew will lead the team of Drug Development Consultants and Scientific Research Fellows to grow Quotient Sciences' global scientific expertise and recognition.

During his eight years with Quotient Sciences, Andrew has held various scientific leadership positions, most recently as Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development. Prior to joining Quotient Sciences, Andrew was Director of Novel Drug Delivery Technologies at Ipsen.

Kieron Hall's appointment as Chief Marketing Officer will see him lead the company's strategic and growth initiatives and marketing organization. Kieron has been with the company in various global commercial leadership positions for more than 16 years, including Chief Commercial Officer. He was Head of Business Development in Europe for Cyprotex (an Evotec company) before joining Quotient Sciences.

Eric Bironneau has joined the company as Chief Business Officer, with responsibility for Quotient Sciences' commercial organization across drug substance, drug product, and Translational Pharmaceutics® commercial lines, as well as for Quotient Sciences' strategic partnerships. Eric brings over two decades of commercial leadership experience to the company, including serving as Vice President, Global Sales & Business Development at Axplora and Novasep.

These latest changes come off the back of Thierry Van Nieuwenhove joining the company as CEO last October succeeding their long-standing leader Mark Egerton, who retired after 18 years with the company.

"We are committed to continuing our strategy of accelerating drug development, bringing new medicines to patients faster by breaking down traditional industry silos and leading with a science-first mindset for how we deliver customer programs," said Thierry Van Nieuwenhove, CEO of Quotient Sciences. "I am excited to work with Andrew, Kieron, and Eric in their new roles, along with the rest of our leadership team, to continue to grow Quotient Sciences as a global leader in drug development."

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast. Because humanity needs solutions, fast.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quotient-sciences-strengthens-its-top-team-with-three-new-appointments-302091533.html