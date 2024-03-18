Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
18.03.2024
Yum! Brands Celebrated Black History Month With an Inspirational Event for W.E.D. DuBois Academy Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / One of Yum!'s multicultural business employee resource group, UNITE, recently organized an event at the Louisville office to welcome students from W.E.B DuBois Academy. The event aimed to foster a sense of community and mutual support while providing the students with a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life at Yum! Brands. UNITE members and other employee volunteers sought to provide guidance and inspiration to the students through tailored career mentoring session and empowered them to pursue their future goals. Additionally, the students attended a campus-wide scavenger hunt & tour and made their own Smash'd Potato Bowl in the KFC Test Kitchen.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

