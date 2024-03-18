Foundation Software Helps California Contractors Maintain Compliance

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Foundation Software, LLC, provider of FOUNDATION®, America's #1 construction accounting software, is here to help California contractors stay compliant with the state's ever-evolving administrative requirements.

Effective on January 1st, 2024, California's new construction-specific laws impact a variety of day-to-day operational tasks, including payroll reporting and liability, delivery and contracts, licensing and dispute resolution. To add to the complexity, California contractors must also manage:

Extended document retainage periods

Greater audit expectations

More comprehensive payroll recordkeeping

Contractors looking to stay compliant with these laws are turning to FOUNDATION and its robust recordkeeping abilities to keep their documents accessible and accurate.

For example, California now requires contractors to retain specific project documents for several years. FOUNDATION can easily track, manage and store these files, ensuring they're readily available at the click of a button.

FOUNDATION can also make audits a pain-free process by providing California contractors with complete data trails that include general ledger and job cost reports like WIP/bonding reports, variance, percent complete and production reporting.

Additionally, California construction laws require proof of compliance with tax regulations. FOUNDATION offers powerful payroll features to keep contractors up to date and in accordance with California's labor laws. Certified payroll, union payroll and multi-state payroll are also easily handled, with reports ready to be generated immediately after each payroll is run.

For more information on FOUNDATION and how it helps contractors maintain California compliance, please click here.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.