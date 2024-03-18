80 Acres Farms Acquires Premium Salad Dressing Business

Acquisition will position the Company for more efficient operations, future growth

HAMILTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / 80 Acres Farms has acquired the Mother Raw premium salad dressing business from Reunion Foods Inc., a Toronto-based manufacturer that has supplied 80 Acres Farms' salad kits with Mother Raw dressings since the kits debuted in 2023.

The 80 Acres Farms team formed a partnership with Reunion Foods in 2022, when the Company was developing its salad kits. The two companies recognized a shared mission-bringing fresh, healthy food to more people without compromising flavor. Mother Raw has supported the kits' expansion into over 1,000 retailers across the eastern U.S. as the Company's exclusive salad dressing supplier.

"Working closely with Mother Raw, we fell in love with their people, their products, and their commitment to fresh, healthy ingredients," 80 Acres Farms co-founder and CEO Mike Zelkind says. "Through vertical integration, the acquisition will streamline operations, expedite innovation, and equip us as we grow our national footprint." 80 Acres Farms is positioned to expand its salad kit product line and develop dressings in-house, using ingredients from the Company's precision-controlled farms. The Company will bring the operation to one of its Hamilton locations.

"We are thrilled to know our beloved brand is in the hands of an incredible team with an aligned purpose and will continue to thrive in the U.S. market under their leadership," says Kristi Knowles, CEO of Reunion Foods Inc. Mother Raw was first introduced in 2019 and has grown rapidly with distinctive positioning as a delicious, premium, and clean-label brand.

80 Acres Farms, a vertical farming leader based in Hamilton, Ohio, operates indoor farms built with world-class technology and analytics by the Company's tech-focused subsidiary, Infinite Acres. 80 Acres Farms provides consumers with a range of pesticide-free harvests that last longer at home, reducing food waste and exceeding the highest standards in food safety. Consumers can find the Company's branded salads, salad kits, herbs, and tomatoes at retailers, including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, Meijer, Dorothy Lane Markets, and multiple food service distributors.

