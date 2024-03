As of March 19, 2024, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN-code MINI S BLDP AVA 14 GB00BQRKGG21 BEAR SPGSC X8 AVA 14 GB00BQRR3T54 BEAR FACE X10 AVA 1 GB00BQRL2568 BEAR SKF X5 AVA 3 GB00BL04V839 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.