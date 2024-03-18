

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has made it mandatory for pilots who operate drones that are required to be registered to comply with the Remote ID Rule.



In September 2023, the FAA issued a policy for exercising discretion in determining whether to take enforcement action for drone operators who were not able to comply with the Remote ID rule. That policy ended on March 16. FAA said that Operators who do not comply after that date could face fines and suspension or revocation of their drone pilot certificates.



Congress had directed the FAA to develop standards for remotely identifying operators and owners of drones and issue regulations or guidance based on those standards.



Remote ID lays the foundation of the safety and security groundwork needed for more complex drone operations. It acts like a digital license plate and will help the FAA, law enforcement and other federal agencies locate the control station when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it isn't allowed to fly.



