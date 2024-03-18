

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, President Joe Biden signed a new Executive Order that will direct to expand and improve research on women's health.



These directives will ensure women's health is integrated and prioritized across the federal research portfolio and budget, and will galvanize new research on a wide range of topics, including women's midlife health, the White House said.



The President and First Lady are also announcing more than twenty new actions and commitments by federal agencies, including through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the National Science Foundation (NSF).



This includes the launch of a new NIH-wide effort that will direct key investments of $200 million in Fiscal Year 2025 to fund new, interdisciplinary women's health research - a first step towards the transformative central Fund on Women's Health that the President has called on Congress to invest in.



These actions also build on the First Lady's announcement last month of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Sprint for Women's Health, which committed $100 million towards transformative research and development in women's health.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken