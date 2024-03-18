S&P Dow Jones Indices: S&P 500 Q4 2023 Buybacks Increase 18.0% Compared to Q3, Full Year 2023 Shows Decline of 13.8% from 2022 Levels, Earnings Per Share Impact Continues to Decline; Buybacks Tax Reduced Q4 Operating Earnings by 0.44% and 2023 by 0.40%

S&P 500 Q4 2023 buybacks were $219.1 billion, up 18.0% from Q3 2023's $185.6 billion and up 3.7% from Q4 2022's $211.2 billion

The 2023 expenditure of $795.2 billion was down 13.8% from the 2022 expenditure of $922.7

Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples significantly increased their spending for the quarter, 52.7% and 80.3% respectively, as their 2023 expenditures declined, 11.4% and 34.3%; Information Technology increased 15.9% for the quarter and was down 24.5% for the year, as Energy ticked down 1.1% for the quarter and increased 9.5% for the year

The 2023 net buyback 1% tax reduced Q4 2023 operating earnings by 0.44% (0.40% for 2023) and As Reported GAAP by 0.50% (0.45%)

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced the preliminary S&P 500® stock buybacks or share repurchases data for Q4 2023 and year-end 2023.

Historical data on S&P 500 buybacks is available at www.spdji.com/indices/equity/sp-500.

Key Takeaways:

Q4 2023 share repurchases were $219.1 billion, up 18.0% from Q3 2023's $185.6 billion expenditure, and up 3.7% from Q4 2022's $211.1 billion.

up 18.0% from Q3 2023's $185.6 billion expenditure, and up 3.7% from Q4 2022's $211.1 billion. For 2023 , buybacks were $795.1 billion, down from $922.7 billion for 2022; the 12-month peak was in June 2022 with $1.005 trillion.

, buybacks were $795.1 billion, down from $922.7 billion for 2022; the 12-month peak was in June 2022 with $1.005 trillion. 313 companies reported buybacks of at least $5 million for the quarter , up from 281 in Q3 2023 and down from 318 in Q4 2022; 373 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, up from 362 in Q3 2023 and down from 385 in Q4 2022; 429 companies did some buybacks in 2023, down from 439 in 2022.

, up from 281 in Q3 2023 and down from 318 in Q4 2022; 373 companies did some buybacks for the quarter, up from 362 in Q3 2023 and down from 385 in Q4 2022; 429 companies did some buybacks in 2023, down from 439 in 2022. Buybacks remained top heavy with the top 20 S&P 500 companies accounting for 54.1% of Q4 2023 buybacks, up from Q3 2023's 50.9%, above the historical average of 47.4%, and above the pre-COVID historical average of 44.5%.

up from Q3 2023's 50.9%, above the historical average of 47.4%, and above the pre-COVID historical average of 44.5%. 12.3% of companies reduced share counts used for earnings per share (EPS) by at least 4% year-over-year , down from Q3 2023's 13.8% and down from Q4 2022's 19.4%; for Q4 2023 145 issues increased their shares used for EPS over Q3 2023 and 295 reduced them.

, down from Q3 2023's 13.8% and down from Q4 2022's 19.4%; for Q4 2023 145 issues increased their shares used for EPS over Q3 2023 and 295 reduced them. S&P 500 Q4 2023 dividends increased 0.7% to a record $154.1 billion from the prior Q3 2023's $144.2 billion and were 5.5% greater than the $146.1 billion in Q4 2022. For 2023, dividends set a record $588.2 billion payment, up 4.2% on an aggregate basis from 2022's $564.6 billion.

from the prior Q3 2023's $144.2 billion and were 5.5% greater than the $146.1 billion in Q4 2022. $588.2 billion payment, up 4.2% on an aggregate basis from 2022's $564.6 billion. Total shareholders return of buybacks and dividends increased to $373.2 billion in Q4 2023, up 13.2% from Q3 2023's $329.8 billion and up 4.5% from Q4 2022's $357.3 billion. Total shareholder returns for 2023 decreased to $1.383 trillion from 2022's $1.487 trillion.

up 13.2% from Q3 2023's $329.8 billion and up 4.5% from Q4 2022's $357.3 billion. from 2022's $1.487 trillion. The 1% tax on net buybacks, which started in 2023, reduced the Q4 2023 S&P 500 operating earnings by 0.44% and As Reported GAAP earnings by 0.50% and for 2023 they reduced earnings 0.40% for operating and 0.45% for As Reported; the proforma for full year 2022 was a 0.51% reduction for operating and a 0.58% reduction for as reported.

"The share count impact on EPS decreased for the fifth consecutive quarter, even as companies increased their overall buyback expenditure by 18% to counter the impact of both share issuance and employee options being exercised. While buybacks supported share price, only 12.3% of the issues saw a significant increase (of at least 4%) in their EPS due to share count reduction, compared to 19.4% in Q4 2022. More issues did buybacks and spent more, but the higher cost of shares reduced the number of shares they received and reduced the impact on share-count-reduction. Companies with strong cashflows continued to aggressively do buybacks, as the top 20 issues accounted for over 54.1% of the buybacks in Q4 2023," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"Given the market's expectations for interest rates to decline later in the year, even as higher-for-longer interest rates continue, companies may be shy of financing buybacks going forward, as discretionary buybacks, which reduce share count, may need to be financed from ongoing operations. Top-tier cash-flow issues however are seen as continuing their buybacks and positively impacting their EPS."

1% Buyback Excise Tax for 2023:

The 1% excise tax on net buybacks reduced Q4 2023 operating earnings by 0.44%, up from Q3 2023's 0.39% and down from the proforma 0.46% for Q4 2022, as the 2023 impact was 0.40%, down from the proforma 2022 of 0.51%. The tax on As Reported GAAP earnings increased to 0.50%, up from the Q3 2023 0.42% and was down from the proforma Q4 2022 0.58%, as 2023 was 0.45%, down from the proforma 2022 rate of 0.58%.

Silverblatt added: "The 1% tax remains an expense but has not impacted overall buybacks at this point. However, given the initial 1% buyback tax had bipartisan support and remains an attractive cash generator for the government, there is an expectation that some increase or potential change to the type of buybacks that are taxed will remain on the table for the current budget process. Given the current corporate sensitivity to costs, a buyback tax rate of 2%-to-2.5% was seen as impacting both buybacks and the EPS impact of share-count-reduction (which is already in decline due to high prices), as some of the expenditures may shift from buybacks to dividends. However, any shift would not be on a-dollar-for-dollar basis as dividends remain a long-term pure cash-flow item which must be incorporated into corporate budgets."

Q4 2023 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology maintained its lead in buybacks. For Q4 2023, the sector increased their expenditure 15.9% to $56.3 billion, representing 25.7% of all S&P 500 buybacks. This compared to the $48.6 billion spent in Q3 2023, which represented 26.2% of all buybacks. For 2023, the sector spent $197.9 billion, down 24.5% from 2022's $262.0 billion.

Financials ticked up 0.4% for Q4 2023 as they spent $29.4 billion on buybacks, accounting for 13.4% of all S&P 500 buybacks. This was up compared to the Q3 2023 expenditure of $29.3 billion and up from Q4 2022's $22.5 billion. For 2023, Financials spent $138.4 billion, up from $121.4 billion for 2022.

Energy slightly decreased their buybacks for the fifth consecutive quarter after significantly increasing them in the prior periods. For Q4 2023, Energy expenditures declined 1.1% to $16.1 billion, representing 7.3% of the buybacks compared to the prior quarter's $16.2 billion, and were 19.0% lower than Q4 2022's $19.8 billion. For 2023, Energy spent $69.8 billion on buybacks, up 9.5% from the prior period's $63.8 billion, but up significantly compared to 2021's $12.7 billion expenditure.

Industrials increased 89.8% for the quarter, spending $27.1 billion in Q4 2023. This represented 12.4% of all buybacks compared to $14.3 billion in Q3 2023 and $22.4 billion in Q4 2022. For 2023, the sector spent $68.2 billion, down 16.9% from 2022's $82.1 billion.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q4 2023 were:

Apple (AAPL) : continued to dominate the issue level buybacks, as it again spent the most of any issue with its Q4 2023 expenditure ranking as the 9 th highest in S&P 500 history. For the quarter, the company spent $22.7 billion, up from Q3 2023's $21.3 billion (the 13 th largest in index history). Apple holds 18 of the top 20 record quarters (Meta Platforms holds #13 and QUALCOMM holds #15). For 2023, Apple spent $83.9 billion on buybacks, down from 2022's $94.1 billion. Over the five-year period Apple has spent $429 billion, and $658 billion over the ten-year period.

: continued to dominate the issue level buybacks, as it again spent the most of any issue with its Q4 2023 expenditure ranking as the 9 highest in S&P 500 history. For the quarter, the company spent $22.7 billion, up from Q3 2023's $21.3 billion (the 13 largest in index history). Apple holds 18 of the top 20 record quarters (Meta Platforms holds #13 and QUALCOMM holds #15). For 2023, Apple spent $83.9 billion on buybacks, down from 2022's $94.1 billion. Over the five-year period Apple has spent $429 billion, and $658 billion over the ten-year period. Alphabet (GOOG/L) : $16.2 billion for Q4 2023, up from the $15.8 billion in Q3 2023; the 2023 expenditure was $61.5 billion versus 2022's expenditure of $59.3 billion.

: $16.2 billion for Q4 2023, up from the $15.8 billion in Q3 2023; the 2023 expenditure was $61.5 billion versus 2022's expenditure of $59.3 billion. RTX Corporation (RTX) : $10.3 billion for Q4 2023, up from $1.4 billion in Q3 2023; the 2023 expenditure was $12.9 billion versus 2022's $2.8 billion.

: $10.3 billion for Q4 2023, up from $1.4 billion in Q3 2023; the 2023 expenditure was $12.9 billion versus 2022's $2.8 billion. General Motors (GM) : $10.0 billion for Q4 2023, up from $0.3 billion in Q3 2023; the 2023 expenditure was $11.1 billion versus 2022's $2.5 billion.

: $10.0 billion for Q4 2023, up from $0.3 billion in Q3 2023; the 2023 expenditure was $11.1 billion versus 2022's $2.5 billion. Broadcom (AVGO): $8.3 billion for Q4 2023, up from $0.6 billion in Q3 2023; the 2023 expenditure was $14.5 billion versus 2022's $6.9 billion.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

S&P Dow Jones Indices



S&P 500 proforma net buyback tax impact



TAX TAX % OF TAX % OF

$ BILLIONS OPERATING AS REPORTED Q4 2023 $2.02 0.44 % 0.50 % Q3 2023 $1.70 0.39 % 0.42 % Q2 2023 $1.55 0.34 % 0.38 % Q1 2023 $1.98 0.45 % 0.49 % 2023 $7.47 0.40 % 0.45 % 2022 proforma $8.47 0.51 % 0.58 % 2021 proforma $7.93 0.45 % 0.47 %

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

(preliminary in bold)









PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND &

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 2023 Prelim. $40,039 $1,789.88 $1,615.60 $588.23 $795.16 1.47 % 1.99 % 3.46 % 2022 $32,133 $1,656.66 $1,453.43 $564.57 $922.68 1.76 % 2.87 % 4.63 % 2021 $40,356 $1,762.75 $1,675.22 $511.23 $881.72 1.27 % 2.18 % 3.45 % 2020 $31,659 $1,019.04 $784.21 $483.18 $519.76 1.53 % 1.64 % 3.17 % 2019 $26,760 $1,304.76 $1,158.22 $485.48 $728.74 1.81 % 2.72 % 4.54 % 2018 $21,027 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17 % 3.84 % 6.01 %

















12/31/2023 Prelim. $40,039 $454.96 $406.02 $154.10 $219.09 1.47 % 1.99 % 3.46 % 9/30/2023 $35,938 $437.90 $399.35 $144.18 $185.62 1.61 % 2.19 % 3.81 % 6/30/2023 $37,162 $457.93 $405.66 $143.20 $174.92 1.55 % 2.19 % 3.74 % 3/31/2023 $34,342 $439.08 $404.57 $146.76 $215.53 1.67 % 2.50 % 4.17 % 12/31/2022 $32,133 $421.55 $331.50 $146.07 $211.19 1.76 % 2.87 % 4.63 % 9/30/2022 $30,119 $422.94 $373.04 $140.34 $210.84 1.83 % 3.26 % 5.09 % 6/30/2022 $31,903 $395.02 $360.21 $140.56 $219.64 1.70 % 3.15 % 4.85 % 3/31/2022 $38,288 $417.16 $388.68 $137.60 $281.01 1.37 % 2.57 % 3.94 % 12/31/2021 $40,356 $480.35 $456.72 $133.90 $270.10 1.27 % 2.18 % 3.45 % 9/30/2021 $36,538 $441.26 $420.64 $130.04 $234.64 1.37 % 2.03 % 3.40 % 6/30/2021 $36,325 $439.95 $409.02 $123.38 $198.84 1.33 % 1.68 % 3.01 % 3/31/2021 $33,619 $401.19 $388.84 $123.91 $178.13 1.43 % 1.48 % 2.91 % 12/31/2020 $31,659 $321.81 $265.00 $121.62 $130.59 1.53 % 1.64 % 3.17 % 9/30/2020 $27,868 $314.06 $273.29 $115.54 $101.79 1.75 % 2.05 % 3.80 % 6/30/2020 $25,637 $221.53 $147.44 $119.04 $88.66 1.93 % 2.52 % 4.45 % 3/31/2020 $21,424 $161.64 $98.48 $126.98 $198.72 2.31 % 3.37 % 5.68 % 12/31/2019 $26,760 $324.52 $294.29 $126.35 $181.58 1.81 % 2.72 % 4.54 %

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS













SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q4,'23 Q3,'23 Q4,'22 12MoDec,'23 12MoDec,'22 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Consumer Discretionary $28,716 $18,809 $18,819 $83,490 $94,238 $362,272 $795,830 Consumer Staples $9,042 $5,014 $7,033 $24,604 $37,429 $155,310 $370,268 Energy $16,060 $16,233 $19,833 $69,850 $63,782 $169,393 $274,497 Financials $29,418 $29,303 $22,497 $138,354 $121,431 $709,761 $1,258,599 Healthcare $13,188 $14,960 $24,394 $64,750 $102,881 $381,734 $773,384 Industrials $27,112 $14,286 $22,403 $68,222 $82,095 $306,613 $661,409 Information Technology $56,283 $48,554 $57,654 $197,893 $261,960 $1,146,595 $1,968,457 Materials $2,963 $5,278 $6,548 $15,168 $28,386 $90,561 $162,904 Real Estate $243 $853 $728 $1,693 $3,779 $11,750 $20,121 Communication Services $34,715 $32,020 $31,155 $127,903 $124,963 $500,087 $529,828 Utilities $1,353 $306 $126 $3,237 $1,737 $13,985 $20,385 TOTAL $219,091 $185,615 $211,189 $795,163 $922,680 $3,848,061 $6,835,682































SECTOR BUYBACK MAKEUP % Q4,'23 Q3,'23 Q4,'22 12MoDec,'23 12MoDec,'22 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Consumer Discretionary 13.11 % 10.13 % 8.91 % 10.50 % 10.21 % 9.41 % 11.64 % Consumer Staples 4.13 % 2.70 % 3.33 % 3.09 % 4.06 % 4.04 % 5.42 % Energy 7.33 % 8.75 % 9.39 % 8.78 % 6.91 % 4.40 % 4.02 % Financials 13.43 % 15.79 % 10.65 % 17.40 % 13.16 % 18.44 % 18.41 % Healthcare 6.02 % 8.06 % 11.55 % 8.14 % 11.15 % 9.92 % 11.31 % Industrials 12.37 % 7.70 % 10.61 % 8.58 % 8.90 % 7.97 % 9.68 % Information Technology 25.69 % 26.16 % 27.30 % 24.89 % 28.39 % 29.80 % 28.80 % Materials 1.35 % 2.84 % 3.10 % 1.91 % 3.08 % 2.35 % 2.38 % Real Estate 0.11 % 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.21 % 0.41 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Communication Services 15.85 % 17.25 % 14.75 % 16.09 % 13.54 % 13.00 % 7.75 % Utilities 0.62 % 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.41 % 0.19 % 0.36 % 0.30 % TOTAL 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %

S&P Dow Jones Indices



















S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q4 2023 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS















Company Ticker Sector Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated





Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks Dec,'23 Dec,'22 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $22,730 $21,315 $21,791 $83,920 $94,050 $429,455 $658,416 $14,035 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $16,191 $15,787 $15,407 $61,504 $59,296 $220,619 $240,013 $0 RTX RTX Industrials $10,283 $1,429 $408 $12,870 $2,803 $18,162 $32,934 $3,393 General Motors GM Consumer Discretionary $9,996 $250 $1,000 $11,115 $2,500 $13,615 $27,594 $657 Broadcom AVGO Information Technology $8,290 $577 $1,521 $14,454 $6,877 $29,388 $40,215 $9,218 Meta Platforms META Communication Services $8,165 $5,657 $7,520 $26,786 $31,551 $124,764 $146,152 $4,439 Exxon Mobil XOM Energy $4,656 $4,412 $4,675 $17,748 $15,155 $34,057 $53,630 $15,222 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $4,000 $4,831 $5,459 $20,044 $28,611 $123,511 $189,604 $22,297 Visa V Financials $3,752 $3,756 $3,227 $12,756 $10,719 $51,010 $81,060 $3,316 Comcast CMCSA Communication Services $3,521 $3,543 $3,515 $11,291 $13,328 $30,329 $57,437 $4,979 NVIDIA NVDA Information Technology $3,500 $4,570 $1,557 $12,316 $11,514 $27,227 $33,675 $395 Chevron CVX Energy $3,397 $3,334 $3,417 $14,678 $8,803 $28,607 $34,631 $11,447 Lockheed Martin LMT Industrials $3,000 $1,750 $4,206 $6,000 $7,900 $20,202 $28,532 $2,782 Caterpillar I CAT Industrials $2,790 $380 $921 $4,999 $4,232 $17,077 $27,139 $2,653 Marathon Petroleum MPC Energy $2,505 $2,819 $0 $11,572 $6,754 $23,930 $32,882 $1,253 Netflix NFLX Communication Services $2,500 $2,500 $0 $6,045 $0 $6,870 $6,870 $0 Booking Holdings BKNG Consumer Discretionary $2,488 $2,640 $2,343 $10,377 $6,621 $26,651 $39,301 $1,221 Wells Fargo WFC Financials $2,350 $1,480 $6 $11,851 $6,033 $61,434 $119,420 $5,084 JPMorgan JPM Financials $2,275 $2,382 $0 $9,824 $3,162 $61,912 $116,763 $12,142 T-Mobile US TMUS Communication Services $2,213 $2,691 $2,461 $13,371 $3,243 $37,061 $39,221 $1,323 Top 20



$118,602 $86,103 $79,434 $373,521 $323,152 $1,385,881 $2,005,489 $115,856 S&P 500



$219,091 $185,615 $211,189 $795,163 $922,680 $3,848,061 $6,835,682 $607,554 Top 20 % of S&P 500



54.13 % 46.39 % 37.61 % 46.97 % 35.02 % 36.02 % 29.34 % 19.07 % Gross values are not adjusted for float

















S&P Dow Jones Indices







S&P 500 Q4 2023 Buyback Report















SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED



YIELD YIELD YIELD

Consumer Discretionary 0.80 % 1.92 % 2.71 %

Consumer Staples 2.60 % 0.95 % 3.56 %

Energy 3.31 % 4.31 % 7.62 %

Financials 1.68 % 2.48 % 4.17 %

HealthCare 1.62 % 1.19 % 2.81 %

Industrials 1.47 % 1.85 % 3.31 %

Information Technology 0.71 % 1.51 % 2.22 %

Materials 1.84 % 1.49 % 3.33 %

Real Estate 3.51 % 0.17 % 3.68 %

Communications Services 1.06 % 4.09 % 5.15 %

Utilities 3.63 % 0.35 % 3.98 %

S&P 500 1.43 % 1.87 % 3.30 %

Uses full values (unadjusted for float)





Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q4,'23

Share Count Changes



(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q4 2024 3.85 % 12.35 % Q3 2023 4.60 % 13.80 % Q2 2023 4.22 % 16.27 % Q1 2023 4.02 % 18.47 % Q4 2022 5.01 % 19.44 % Q3 2022 7.21 % 21.24 % Q2 2022 8.42 % 19.84 % Q1 2022 7.62 % 17.64 % Q4 2021 10.06 % 14.89 % Q3 2021 10.22 % 7.41 % Q2 2021 11.02 % 5.41 % Q1 2021 10.40 % 5.80 % Q4 2020 9.02 % 6.01 %

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P Dow Jones Indices has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

S&P Dow Jones Indices Media Contacts:

April Kabahar

(+1) 917 796 3121

[email protected]

Alyssa Augustyn

(+1) 773 919 4732

[email protected]

S&P Dow Jones Indices Index Services:

Howard Silverblatt

Senior Index Analyst

(+1) 973 769 2306

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices