DRB Capital Appoints Amanda Dobanton as Chief Compliance Officer and Promotion to General Counsel

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / DRB Capital proudly announces the appointment of Amanda Dobanton as Chief Compliance Officer and promotion to General Counsel, highlighting her extensive legal expertise cultivated over nearly sixteen years of experience in the nationwide Structured Settlement industry. As a proven leader, her nearly two-year tenure as Associate In-House General Counsel for DRB Capital exemplifies her unwavering dedication and exceptional proficiency within the organization.

Throughout her career, Amanda has excelled in coordinating, reviewing, and finalizing purchase contracts for annuity streams, resolving complex legal issues, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. Her attention to detail and legal background make her a valuable asset to DRB Capital.

Prior to joining DRB Capital, Amanda served as In-House Counsel at a leading structured settlement purchaser company, where she honed her skills in business contract negotiation and compliance management. At DRB Capital, Amanda has taken a leadership role in compliance efforts, spearheading training initiatives and seminars to ensure adherence to state laws and ethical standards.

"I am honored to assume the roles of Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel at DRB Capital," said Amanda Dobanton. "Maintaining compliance and upholding the highest legal and ethical standards are paramount in our industry. I am committed to ensuring that DRB Capital continues to prioritize the needs of our sellers while operating within the bounds of the law."

Bruce Jaeger, CEO of DRB Capital, expressed enthusiasm for Amanda's appointment, highlighting her ability to enhance the company's compliance efforts and improve the overall experience for annuity sellers. "We are excited to elevate Amanda to this strategic role," said Jaeger. "Her expertise and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to DRB Capital's continued success."

DRB Capital warmly welcomes Amanda Dobanton to her new role and looks forward to her contributions in advancing the company's mission and goals.

About DRB Capital, LLC: DRB Capital is a leading purchaser of annuity payments and payments from structured legal settlements. The company offers liquidity and optionality to prospective sellers in need of cash who receive guaranteed and/or life-contingent structured settlements or annuity payments. For further information on Structured Settlement and Annuity payments, visit DRBcapital.com.

