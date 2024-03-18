The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 15 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 15 March 2024 89.61p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 87.62p per ordinary share

18 March 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45