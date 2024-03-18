While summertime and Italy go hand in hand, some of Tuscany's most renowned hotels and resorts celebrate springtime festivities with unique experiences.

Grand Universe La Residenza, a premiere collection of 10 suites and residences, honors Saint Zita during the Festa di Santa Zita, held annually on April 27. The fable goes that in the 13th century, Zita was a saint born into poverty who worked as a servant and would give bread to the poor. One day she was questioned by her employer about what she was carrying in her apron and said it was only flowers, though it was bread. When she opened her apron upon being questioned, it had miraculously turned into flowers, sparing her from punishment. Now, the city of Lucca celebrates with the Festival of the Flowers on the anniversary of her death, April 27. Her mummified body is moved to the center of the San Frediano church and is surrounded by flowers so locals and visitors can pay respects. This year, Grand Universe La Residenza is recognizing this iconic figure with fresh flowers in each room on the anniversary to honor Santa Zita. Grand Universe La Residenza features spacious one- and two-bedroom residences and suites with an ambiance that reflects the storied heritage of Lucca and noble Mansi family. Guests receive exclusive access to the Majordomo, The Butler of La Residenza, alongside other premiere in-room amenities.

Lucca is a city with a history steeped in music. This walled city birthed renowned artists like Puccini and Luigi Boccherini, and today welcomes modern performances by the likes of Justin Bieber, KISS and others. Each spring, the walled city is home to the Lucca Classica festival for vibrant and rhythmic celebrations, this year held April 24 28, 2024. The festival invades the city with live music via performances in squares, historic buildings, churches, theaters and more. To best enjoy the festival, book a stay at Grand Universe Lucca. This 55-room hotel offers authentic dining at Legacy restaurant and cocktails and champagne at its Martin Orsyn Champagne rooftop. Travelers can even take a custom piece of music home with the hotel's Prelude of Existence experience. During this, an Italian composer creates the traveler's personalized theme song based on a brief questionnaire that identifies their key personality traits.

In Lucca's rural region of Garfagnana, Easter celebrations begin on Holy Thursday. The regarded Processione dei Crocioni takes place after mass at Castiglione di Garfagnana, where an anonymous penitent plays the role of Jesus Christ, chained and bearing a cross, and walks through the streets of the village. Overlooking the church and town of Barga is Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort Spa, an ideal home base to celebrate all Easter celebrations. The distinguished resort is offering an Easter in Tuscany experience so that travelers can enjoy the Processione dei Crocioni, followed by a stay that includes breakfast, Easter lunch and brunch and access to the resort's Easter egg hunt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318454118/en/

Contacts:

305 854 3544

granduniverse@diamondpr.com