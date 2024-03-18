

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Health insurance company, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Monday announced the restoration of medical claims preparation software of its subsidiary Change Healthcare.



The company stated that the recent restoration will be helpful for its customers and care-providers, who were affected by the cyberattack.



The insurance giant said that it has advanced more than $2 billion to financially assist the affected providers through various initiatives.



Currently, UnitedHealth's stock is slipping 0.28 percent, to $489.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken