WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
18.03.24
08:42 Uhr
6,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,75019:15
6,6506,70017:36
PR Newswire
18.03.2024
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 567.519p. The highest price paid per share was 570.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 564.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,594,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,847,327. Rightmove holds 11,612,292 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

394

567.600

16:20:11

294

567.600

16:20:11

1934

567.600

16:20:11

255

567.600

16:20:11

1333

567.600

16:17:39

137

567.800

16:17:19

635

567.800

16:17:19

626

567.800

16:17:19

635

567.800

16:16:19

626

567.800

16:16:19

322

567.800

16:16:19

1087

567.800

16:12:46

9

567.800

16:12:46

227

567.800

16:12:46

1377

568.000

16:12:45

52

568.200

16:10:21

1257

568.200

16:10:20

1223

568.200

16:10:20

167

568.200

16:10:20

2137

568.200

16:10:20

832

567.800

16:05:13

577

567.800

16:05:13

1203

567.800

16:05:13

1654

567.400

16:00:59

480

567.600

16:00:53

803

567.600

16:00:53

316

567.600

15:59:53

115

567.600

15:59:53

62

567.600

15:59:53

276

567.600

15:58:53

302

567.600

15:58:53

1213

567.000

15:53:40

204

567.000

15:53:40

1332

566.800

15:53:06

868

567.200

15:49:20

557

567.200

15:49:20

1469

567.400

15:48:16

1249

567.200

15:41:04

701

567.000

15:37:09

735

567.000

15:36:07

1648

567.000

15:35:20

215

567.000

15:35:20

1447

567.200

15:30:35

803

567.400

15:29:42

655

567.400

15:29:42

1862

567.400

15:26:47

1401

567.200

15:21:14

824

567.200

15:16:53

499

567.200

15:16:53

680

567.800

15:14:13

606

567.800

15:14:13

1364

567.800

15:12:56

1119

568.000

15:12:15

1291

568.000

15:12:15

1427

568.000

15:12:15

355

568.000

15:12:15

374

568.000

15:11:28

550

567.200

15:02:05

700

567.200

15:02:05

1879

567.200

15:02:05

442

567.200

15:01:53

1016

566.200

14:58:09

308

566.200

14:58:09

1453

566.200

14:56:37

17

566.000

14:50:25

1365

566.000

14:50:25

1234

566.200

14:48:17

1243

566.400

14:47:08

1216

566.200

14:46:19

653

566.600

14:43:47

584

566.600

14:43:47

719

566.600

14:43:47

676

566.600

14:43:47

1306

566.600

14:40:18

469

566.800

14:39:51

376

566.800

14:39:51

501

566.800

14:39:51

1363

566.600

14:38:46

1389

566.600

14:35:52

1356

566.800

14:34:54

1219

566.800

14:33:30

1254

567.000

14:31:12

599

567.000

14:29:52

606

567.000

14:29:52

1195

567.000

14:29:52

1195

567.200

14:29:41

1262

567.600

14:22:53

1263

567.600

14:20:39

1327

567.600

14:20:39

1314

567.600

14:20:39

32

567.600

14:20:39

1358

567.000

14:15:58

584

567.200

14:14:32

584

567.200

14:14:32

138

567.200

14:14:32

1229

566.800

14:06:46

206

567.400

14:05:05

584

567.400

14:05:05

584

567.400

14:05:05

1306

567.400

14:05:05

401

567.400

14:03:00

606

567.400

14:03:00

709

567.400

14:03:00

1431

566.600

14:00:12

584

567.000

13:57:01

482

567.000

13:57:01

389

567.000

13:57:01

1216

567.000

13:57:01

1372

566.400

13:52:46

1261

566.200

13:49:44

1338

565.800

13:47:51

1218

566.200

13:45:40

1302

566.600

13:45:31

458

566.600

13:44:21

1000

566.600

13:44:21

584

566.800

13:44:15

187

566.800

13:44:15

508

566.800

13:44:15

109

566.800

13:44:04

212

566.800

13:44:04

636

566.800

13:41:59

1000

566.800

13:41:59

1388

566.200

13:38:08

1420

566.600

13:35:35

746

568.600

13:32:40

584

568.600

13:32:40

584

568.600

13:32:40

298

568.600

13:32:40

462

568.600

13:32:40

124

568.600

13:32:40

163

568.600

13:32:40

1332

568.600

13:32:40

1243

567.800

13:28:26

1462

568.600

13:27:09

829

569.000

13:26:27

617

569.000

13:26:27

1379

569.200

13:22:22

322

569.200

13:10:23

1407

569.200

13:10:23

701

569.000

13:05:08

691

569.000

13:05:08

1487

569.200

12:51:50

728

569.600

12:51:22

846

569.600

12:51:22

1282

568.600

12:32:02

1232

568.600

12:30:29

503

569.400

12:20:05

965

569.400

12:20:05

187

568.800

12:14:37

1081

568.800

12:14:37

1352

569.400

12:05:06

24

569.000

11:59:27

1433

569.000

11:59:27

12

569.000

11:59:27

37

569.000

11:52:37

1146

569.000

11:52:37

1346

570.000

11:47:45

685

570.000

11:38:58

624

570.000

11:38:58

1303

569.400

11:26:42

1382

569.400

11:23:35

1316

567.600

11:08:56

839

568.000

11:07:14

441

568.000

11:07:14

1376

568.600

10:49:21

1303

569.000

10:49:14

1144

569.800

10:28:55

100

569.800

10:28:55

1247

570.400

10:28:46

1134

569.600

10:19:11

248

569.600

10:19:11

161

570.000

10:17:21

1141

570.000

10:17:21

1552

570.600

10:17:10

1326

569.200

10:02:09

1407

567.800

09:49:16

331

568.000

09:48:55

954

568.000

09:48:55

1326

567.000

09:44:59

578

566.400

09:30:46

887

566.400

09:30:46

1259

564.600

09:20:37

914

564.800

09:16:23

474

564.800

09:16:23

1226

565.000

09:12:01

540

566.400

09:06:16

798

566.400

09:06:16

584

566.600

09:03:53

700

566.600

09:03:53

26

566.600

09:03:53

1435

566.600

09:03:53

138

566.800

09:02:51

159

566.200

08:59:32

1263

564.400

08:35:12

1068

565.000

08:33:00

188

565.000

08:33:00

1182

566.000

08:24:55

581

566.000

08:12:00

696

566.000

08:12:00

1323

566.000

08:00:30

1326

566.000

08:00:30


