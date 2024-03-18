Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
18 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 567.519p. The highest price paid per share was 570.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 564.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0212% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 507,594,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,847,327. Rightmove holds 11,612,292 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
394
567.600
16:20:11
294
567.600
16:20:11
1934
567.600
16:20:11
255
567.600
16:20:11
1333
567.600
16:17:39
137
567.800
16:17:19
635
567.800
16:17:19
626
567.800
16:17:19
635
567.800
16:16:19
626
567.800
16:16:19
322
567.800
16:16:19
1087
567.800
16:12:46
9
567.800
16:12:46
227
567.800
16:12:46
1377
568.000
16:12:45
52
568.200
16:10:21
1257
568.200
16:10:20
1223
568.200
16:10:20
167
568.200
16:10:20
2137
568.200
16:10:20
832
567.800
16:05:13
577
567.800
16:05:13
1203
567.800
16:05:13
1654
567.400
16:00:59
480
567.600
16:00:53
803
567.600
16:00:53
316
567.600
15:59:53
115
567.600
15:59:53
62
567.600
15:59:53
276
567.600
15:58:53
302
567.600
15:58:53
1213
567.000
15:53:40
204
567.000
15:53:40
1332
566.800
15:53:06
868
567.200
15:49:20
557
567.200
15:49:20
1469
567.400
15:48:16
1249
567.200
15:41:04
701
567.000
15:37:09
735
567.000
15:36:07
1648
567.000
15:35:20
215
567.000
15:35:20
1447
567.200
15:30:35
803
567.400
15:29:42
655
567.400
15:29:42
1862
567.400
15:26:47
1401
567.200
15:21:14
824
567.200
15:16:53
499
567.200
15:16:53
680
567.800
15:14:13
606
567.800
15:14:13
1364
567.800
15:12:56
1119
568.000
15:12:15
1291
568.000
15:12:15
1427
568.000
15:12:15
355
568.000
15:12:15
374
568.000
15:11:28
550
567.200
15:02:05
700
567.200
15:02:05
1879
567.200
15:02:05
442
567.200
15:01:53
1016
566.200
14:58:09
308
566.200
14:58:09
1453
566.200
14:56:37
17
566.000
14:50:25
1365
566.000
14:50:25
1234
566.200
14:48:17
1243
566.400
14:47:08
1216
566.200
14:46:19
653
566.600
14:43:47
584
566.600
14:43:47
719
566.600
14:43:47
676
566.600
14:43:47
1306
566.600
14:40:18
469
566.800
14:39:51
376
566.800
14:39:51
501
566.800
14:39:51
1363
566.600
14:38:46
1389
566.600
14:35:52
1356
566.800
14:34:54
1219
566.800
14:33:30
1254
567.000
14:31:12
599
567.000
14:29:52
606
567.000
14:29:52
1195
567.000
14:29:52
1195
567.200
14:29:41
1262
567.600
14:22:53
1263
567.600
14:20:39
1327
567.600
14:20:39
1314
567.600
14:20:39
32
567.600
14:20:39
1358
567.000
14:15:58
584
567.200
14:14:32
584
567.200
14:14:32
138
567.200
14:14:32
1229
566.800
14:06:46
206
567.400
14:05:05
584
567.400
14:05:05
584
567.400
14:05:05
1306
567.400
14:05:05
401
567.400
14:03:00
606
567.400
14:03:00
709
567.400
14:03:00
1431
566.600
14:00:12
584
567.000
13:57:01
482
567.000
13:57:01
389
567.000
13:57:01
1216
567.000
13:57:01
1372
566.400
13:52:46
1261
566.200
13:49:44
1338
565.800
13:47:51
1218
566.200
13:45:40
1302
566.600
13:45:31
458
566.600
13:44:21
1000
566.600
13:44:21
584
566.800
13:44:15
187
566.800
13:44:15
508
566.800
13:44:15
109
566.800
13:44:04
212
566.800
13:44:04
636
566.800
13:41:59
1000
566.800
13:41:59
1388
566.200
13:38:08
1420
566.600
13:35:35
746
568.600
13:32:40
584
568.600
13:32:40
584
568.600
13:32:40
298
568.600
13:32:40
462
568.600
13:32:40
124
568.600
13:32:40
163
568.600
13:32:40
1332
568.600
13:32:40
1243
567.800
13:28:26
1462
568.600
13:27:09
829
569.000
13:26:27
617
569.000
13:26:27
1379
569.200
13:22:22
322
569.200
13:10:23
1407
569.200
13:10:23
701
569.000
13:05:08
691
569.000
13:05:08
1487
569.200
12:51:50
728
569.600
12:51:22
846
569.600
12:51:22
1282
568.600
12:32:02
1232
568.600
12:30:29
503
569.400
12:20:05
965
569.400
12:20:05
187
568.800
12:14:37
1081
568.800
12:14:37
1352
569.400
12:05:06
24
569.000
11:59:27
1433
569.000
11:59:27
12
569.000
11:59:27
37
569.000
11:52:37
1146
569.000
11:52:37
1346
570.000
11:47:45
685
570.000
11:38:58
624
570.000
11:38:58
1303
569.400
11:26:42
1382
569.400
11:23:35
1316
567.600
11:08:56
839
568.000
11:07:14
441
568.000
11:07:14
1376
568.600
10:49:21
1303
569.000
10:49:14
1144
569.800
10:28:55
100
569.800
10:28:55
1247
570.400
10:28:46
1134
569.600
10:19:11
248
569.600
10:19:11
161
570.000
10:17:21
1141
570.000
10:17:21
1552
570.600
10:17:10
1326
569.200
10:02:09
1407
567.800
09:49:16
331
568.000
09:48:55
954
568.000
09:48:55
1326
567.000
09:44:59
578
566.400
09:30:46
887
566.400
09:30:46
1259
564.600
09:20:37
914
564.800
09:16:23
474
564.800
09:16:23
1226
565.000
09:12:01
540
566.400
09:06:16
798
566.400
09:06:16
584
566.600
09:03:53
700
566.600
09:03:53
26
566.600
09:03:53
1435
566.600
09:03:53
138
566.800
09:02:51
159
566.200
08:59:32
1263
564.400
08:35:12
1068
565.000
08:33:00
188
565.000
08:33:00
1182
566.000
08:24:55
581
566.000
08:12:00
696
566.000
08:12:00
1323
566.000
08:00:30
1326
566.000
08:00:30