In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 11 to March 15, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
11/03/2024
332,040
60.047008
19,938,008.54
XPAR
11/03/2024
189,240
60.037007
11,361,403.20
CEUX
11/03/2024
36,841
60.035927
2,211,783.59
TQEX
11/03/2024
25,463
60.056783
1,529,225.87
AQEU
12/03/2024
346,374
60.633553
21,001,886.29
XPAR
12/03/2024
170,374
60.634486
10,330,539.92
CEUX
12/03/2024
33,567
60.635283
2,035,344.54
TQEX
12/03/2024
26,917
60.636643
1,632,156.52
AQEU
13/03/2024
298,932
61.438879
18,366,046.98
XPAR
13/03/2024
163,712
61.439237
10,058,340.37
CEUX
13/03/2024
32,364
61.439473
1,988,427.10
TQEX
13/03/2024
25,828
61.446449
1,587,038.88
AQEU
14/03/2024
277,931
62.335562
17,324,985.08
XPAR
14/03/2024
150,220
62.336696
9,364,218.47
CEUX
14/03/2024
29,636
62.337145
1,847,423.63
TQEX
14/03/2024
23,473
62.338744
1,463,277.34
AQEU
15/03/2024
259,530
62.978010
16,344,682.94
XPAR
15/03/2024
159,475
62.979149
10,043,599.79
CEUX
15/03/2024
31,971
62.977123
2,013,441.60
TQEX
15/03/2024
25,377
62.977350
1,598,176.21
AQEU
Total
2,639,265
61.395884
162,040,006.85
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
