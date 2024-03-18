Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
18.03.2024 | 18:30
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - February 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18/03/2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985,LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of February 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

http://www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet February 2024
Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary February 2024
