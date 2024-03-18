Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.03.2024 | 18:42
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Kasei Digital Assets plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

The Company was notified on 15 March 2024 that Bryan Coyne, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has transferred 238,095 ordinary shares in the Company to a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) account for £0.105 per ordinary share consideration. Bryan Coyne remains the beneficial holder of these shares.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBryan Coyne
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKasei Digital Assets PLC
b)LEI984500556C45AE388547
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification CodeGB00BN950D98
b)Nature of the transactionSale and Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.105 per Ordinary Share238,095 Ordinary Shares
d)Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume· Price238,095 Ordinary Shares at an average price of £0.105
e)Date of the transaction15 March 2024
f)Place of the TransactionAquis Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

LinkedIn: Kasei Digital Assets PLC: Overview | LinkedIn


© 2024 PR Newswire
