Kasei Digital Assets Plc - PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Kasei Digital Assets plc

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

The Company was notified on 15 March 2024 that Bryan Coyne, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has transferred 238,095 ordinary shares in the Company to a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) account for £0.105 per ordinary share consideration. Bryan Coyne remains the beneficial holder of these shares.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bryan Coyne 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Kasei Digital Assets PLC b) LEI 984500556C45AE388547 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each Identification Code GB00BN950D98 b) Nature of the transaction Sale and Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.105 per Ordinary Share 238,095 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information:· Aggregated volume· Price 238,095 Ordinary Shares at an average price of £0.105 e) Date of the transaction 15 March 2024 f) Place of the Transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

About Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

