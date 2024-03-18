San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - James Coffee Co., the San Diego-based family coffee business, announced the expansion of its monthly coffee subscription service and the enhancement of its military discount program, reflecting its deep-seated values of family, community support, and quality craftsmanship.





Brothers and Co-Founders of James Coffee Co. David and Jacob Kennedy



Supporting the James Coffee Co. Community and Military Families

James Coffee Co. offers a monthly subscription service, delivering freshly roasted coffee directly from the United States to customers' doorsteps. This convenient option not only saves clients time but also offers a 10% discount, helping save money while enjoying premium coffee at home.

Understanding the importance of community and the sacrifices of military families, James Coffee Co. proudly offers a military discount of up to 25%. This initiative reflects the company's gratitude towards the veteran community and its commitment to giving back to those who have served.

Transforming Passion into a Thriving Family Business

At the heart of James Coffee Co. are the Kennedy brothers, David and Jacob, along with David's wife, Carina. Their collective vision and dedication have transformed a shared passion for coffee into a thriving enterprise. The founding family's journey from crafting furniture in a metal shop to establishing a beloved coffee brand underscores their commitment to quality and community. David's artistic vision, combined with Carina's operational expertise, has created a unique blend of creativity and business acumen that defines James Coffee Co.

The Evolution of James Coffee Co.

The decision to combine their furniture showroom with a coffee bar not only showcased their dual talents but also unexpectedly highlighted coffee as their main attraction. This discovery led to the establishment of an online store, broadening their reach and solidifying coffee as the centerpiece of their business. James Coffee Co. continues to innovate, offering high-quality, US-roasted coffee through a convenient subscription service that delivers the joy of coffee making directly to homes.

About James Coffee Co.

James Coffee Co. is more than just a coffee company; it's a family's love letter to the art of coffee making. Founded by the Kennedy brothers and nurtured into success with the help of David's wife, Carina, the company prides itself on offering high-quality, ethically sourced coffee to its global customer base. Operating both online and through four shops in San Diego County, James Coffee Co. remains committed to enhancing the coffee experience for its community, honoring its roots, and celebrating the craft behind every cup.

In addition to the convenient subscription service, customers can experience the warmth and creativity of James Coffee Co. in person at any of their four shops located in San Diego County. Each location offers a unique atmosphere that celebrates the craft of coffee making.

