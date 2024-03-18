DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 18-March-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Increased holdings due to the shares received following the completion of the takeover transaction with Forward Partners PLC 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 18-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 12.520000 0.720000 13.240000 25052670 or reached Position of previous 7.910000 0.700000 8.610000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 23674767 12.520000 Sub Total 8.A 23674767 12.520000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Securities Lending 1377903 0.720000 Sub Total 8.B1 1377903 0.720000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 11.530000 0.170000 11.700000% 1) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Institutional Trust 2) Company, National Association BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Fund Inc. (Chain Advisors 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 4) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings ULC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management Canada 4) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 5) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 5) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 5) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

18 March 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ X ] Other (please specify)iii: Increased holdings due to the shares received following the completion of the takeover transaction with Forward Partners PLC 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/03/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: 18/03/2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. and for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited have gone above 10%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. and for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited have gone above 10%. 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both Total number of attached to shares through financial in % (9.A + voting rights of (total of 9.A) instruments 9.B) issuervii (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 12.52% 0.72% 13.25% 189,046,450 reached Position of previous notification 7.91% 0.70% 8.62% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) GB00BY7QYJ50 23,674,767 12.52% SUBTOTAL A 23,674,767 12.52% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights

