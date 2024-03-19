

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 11:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates in the monetary policy meeting. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Ahead of the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.



As of 13:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6562 against the U.S. dollar, 97.94 against the yen, 1.6572 against the euro and 1.0792 against the NZ dollar.



