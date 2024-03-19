

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 11:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its decision on interest rates in the monetary policy meeting. The RBA kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



After the RBA rate decision, the Australian dollar retreated from recent highs against its major rivals.



As of 11:31 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6545 against the U.S. dollar, 97.75 against the yen, 1.6603 against the euro and 1.0782 against the NZ dollar.



