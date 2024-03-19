

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 2-week lows of 163.33 against the euro and 191.07 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.14 and 189.82, respectively.



The yen dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 169.20 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 167.98.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 2-week lows of 150.25 and 110.89 from Monday's closing quotes of 149.14 and 110.20, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the greenback and 112.00 against the loonie.



