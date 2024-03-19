

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.6667 against the euro and a 4-day low of 97.58 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6569 and 97.83, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to near 2-week lows of 0.6518 and 0.8839 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6559 and 0.8875, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0764 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.0775.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.86 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



