

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar and the euro in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 0.6050 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6083.



Against the euro, the kiwi slipped to nearly a 4-month low of 1.7954 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7859.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback and 1.80 against the euro.



