Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Milliarden-Deal - Übernahme-Karussell nimmt Fahrt auf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPZ6 | ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CT
Tradegate
18.03.24
17:18 Uhr
1,254 Euro
+0,003
+0,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2511,25909:18
1,2521,25909:18
ACCESSWIRE
19.03.2024 | 08:02
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s) - 2

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered

office

Country of registered

office

ESB Pension Fund GDX

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Egypt ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 +

8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.1736

0.000000

10.1736

117854387

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.76000

0.000000

9.76000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

117854387

10.1736

Sub Total 8.A

117854387

10.1736%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted

% of voting

rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial

instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Africa ETF

0.03000

0.03000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5.72200

5.72200%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.43400

3.43400%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

ESB Pension Fund GDX

0.00090

0.00090%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

0.07100

0.07100%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.36800 0.36800%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.33000

0.33000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

0.12700

0.12700%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held

117,854,387 shares and 10.17% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

18-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Tampa, FL, USA

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.