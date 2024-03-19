Mintos expands its reach and officially debuts in France and the Netherlands

BERLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful entrance in Germany, Italy and Spain, Mintos, the multi-asset platform offering a unique mix of alternative and traditional investment options, continues its European rollout by making its official debut in the French and Dutch investment markets. Since its founding in 2015, the platform has attracted over 500,000 users across Europe. Authorised by MiFID, the company currently manages over 600 million euros in assets under administration.





Investment Trends in France and the Netherlands

According to a recent survey conducted by AMF in France in collaboration with the European Union through the OECD*, nearly 1 in 4 French individuals report owning investments in financial instruments or crypto-assets. The survey reveals that new investors are primarily driven by the desire to diversify their savings, with 35% citing this as their primary reason for investing. An overwhelming 90% of investors believe that maintaining their investments over the long term will yield profitable returns.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of investment, we want to emerge as the go-to platform for investors seeking sustained portfolio growth over time, prioritising stability over speculative gains." comments Martins Sulte, CEO and co-founder of Mintos.

Similarly, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM)** report that among the approximately 8.3 million private households in the Netherlands, approximately a quarter (totaling around 1.9 million), actively engage in investment activities.

"These findings underscore the widespread interest and participation in investment opportunities among Dutch households, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of financial planning and wealth management" adds Martins Sulte.

Mintos offering: loans, Fractional Bonds and ETFs.

Mintos already holds a prominent position as the leading European platform for investing in loans, offering investors the opportunity to invest in consumer and small business credit for potentially attractive long-term returns.

Another recent addition to Mintos' offerings is Fractional Bonds which allow customers to invest in high-yield bonds from as little as €50 and zero commissions and enjoy regular, fixed returns.

Mintos distinguishes itself by offering managed ETF portfolios with a minimum investment of €50 and completely free of charge, a significant advantage compared to other players in the market. These include bond and equity ETFs from renowned providers such as Amundi, iShares, JP Morgan, Vanguard, and others.

Investments in financial instruments are associated with risks.

* Source AMF France

** Source dnb Netherland

Media contact: email giulia.meloni@mintos.com, contact number +49 1627383049

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244368/mintos_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mintos-expands-its-reach-and-officially-debuts-in-france-and-the-netherlands-302091840.html