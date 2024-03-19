Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Nach Milliarden-Deal - Übernahme-Karussell nimmt Fahrt auf!
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Tradegate
15.03.24
11:00 Uhr
2,024 Euro
-0,054
-2,60 %
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

18 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

70,505

Weighted average price paid (p)

175.30

Highest price paid (p)

176.00

Lowest price paid (p)

173.60

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 109,936,190 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 640,758,825. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 18 March 2024 is 640,758,825. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

BATE

173.90

1,724

CHIX

175.31

68,781

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:24:38

1724

176.00

CHIX

08:24:40

611

175.80

CHIX

08:24:40

1113

175.80

CHIX

08:24:41

1724

175.70

CHIX

08:24:46

721

175.30

CHIX

08:24:46

1003

175.30

CHIX

08:24:49

1724

175.20

CHIX

08:49:08

1724

176.00

CHIX

09:02:35

600

176.00

CHIX

09:02:35

135

176.00

CHIX

09:02:35

989

176.00

CHIX

09:02:36

1724

175.90

CHIX

09:02:39

1724

175.80

CHIX

09:03:16

1724

175.70

CHIX

09:03:21

1019

175.40

CHIX

09:06:25

1724

176.00

CHIX

09:06:53

1724

175.80

CHIX

12:37:43

300

175.00

CHIX

12:37:43

900

175.00

CHIX

12:37:43

300

175.00

CHIX

12:37:43

224

175.00

CHIX

12:37:55

1724

174.90

CHIX

12:38:34

587

175.00

CHIX

12:40:16

1137

175.00

CHIX

12:40:19

1457

174.60

CHIX

12:40:19

267

174.60

CHIX

12:58:13

1724

174.90

CHIX

14:03:55

1724

176.00

CHIX

14:03:58

1711

175.70

CHIX

14:04:24

724

175.80

CHIX

14:08:41

775

175.80

CHIX

14:08:41

225

175.80

CHIX

14:09:21

1309

175.70

CHIX

14:09:21

184

175.70

CHIX

14:09:21

231

175.70

CHIX

14:09:31

300

175.10

CHIX

14:09:31

300

175.10

CHIX

14:09:31

1124

175.10

CHIX

14:16:59

1203

175.10

CHIX

14:16:59

521

175.10

CHIX

14:19:15

300

174.40

CHIX

14:19:15

1424

174.40

CHIX

14:37:20

754

174.70

CHIX

14:37:20

433

174.70

CHIX

14:37:20

300

174.70

CHIX

14:37:20

237

174.70

CHIX

14:37:21

1724

174.70

CHIX

14:40:04

1724

175.50

CHIX

14:56:05

963

176.00

CHIX

14:56:05

703

176.00

CHIX

14:56:05

58

176.00

CHIX

14:58:02

1724

176.00

CHIX

15:10:15

533

176.00

CHIX

15:10:15

1191

176.00

CHIX

15:10:18

308

175.90

CHIX

15:10:28

213

176.00

CHIX

15:10:28

600

176.00

CHIX

15:10:28

300

176.00

CHIX

15:10:28

600

176.00

CHIX

15:10:28

11

176.00

CHIX

15:11:53

1724

175.90

CHIX

15:12:32

1724

175.80

CHIX

15:13:25

231

175.70

CHIX

15:27:43

1724

174.50

CHIX

15:27:45

1724

174.20

CHIX

15:29:21

1724

174.50

CHIX

15:43:00

1724

174.10

CHIX

15:43:29

1724

173.90

BATE

15:47:15

1724

173.60

CHIX

15:47:20

1724

173.80

CHIX


