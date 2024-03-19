Boyden Expands Presence in Energy Sector with Acquisition of FWB's Energy Practice in Scotland

Move marks a significant expansion for Boyden in the energy sector and underscores its commitment to providing unparalleled service to clients worldwide.

ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 19, 2024, the global leadership and talent advisory firm, announces the acquisition of FWB's Energy Practice in Scotland, United Kingdom, effective March 1st, 2024.



With this acquisition, Boyden in the United Kingdom will be operating from new offices in Aberdeen, adding to its UK presence in London. The acquisition further strengthens Boyden's industrial practice and enhances its ability to serve clients globally in the oil, gas, mining, and renewables industries.

Nick Robeson , Managing Partner for Boyden in the UK & Ireland, expressed his appreciation to the FWB team involved in the acquisition and stated, "We are delighted to have come to an agreement with FWB to acquire their Aberdeen-based Oil, Gas and Energy practice. Boyden's global footprint in Energy was highly attractive to John Cameron, who will now join our rapidly developing UK business as Managing Partner of our Energy Practice, along with Peter Roberts, Nia Lynch-Cryle, Kieran Whyte and Jemma Knight."

Scott Black Managing Director of FWB said of the deal, "FWB are delighted to announce the sale of our UK Oil, Gas and Energy Practice to Boyden. We would like to thank the team for the significant contribution made over many years following the acquisition of Park Brown International in 2014. We wish John Cameron and the team all the very best. This transaction delivers a great new home for the business and its people, enabling FWB to fully focus on what we regard to be our core sectors and markets across the UK and internationally. Our decision to sell the Aberdeen business completes a process began in 2020 when we sold our US Energy business."

John Cameron , now Managing Partner for Boyden's Energy Practice added, "I am hugely grateful to everyone at FWB for the last 8 years. This is a great move for me, my team and our clients, many of whom will directly benefit from Boyden's global platform."

Chad Hesters , Boyden's Global CEO and President, emphasized the significance of the acquisition, stating, "The Natural Resources sector, including Renewables, is strategically important for our client base and I am tremendously excited to see Boyden further strengthen its credibility in this space. With the addition of this team in the United Kingdom, our ability to serve customers on an international scale is greatly enhanced."

The integration of FWB's Oil, Gas and Energy Practice into Boyden's operations represents a significant milestone in Boyden UK's growth strategy and continues to build its reputation as a market leader.

