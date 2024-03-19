SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 -6

DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 19-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe and now pursuing an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders, is pleased to announce Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2023. Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2023 - Strong cash generation - the portfolio is expected to continue to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. - GBP166.9m (39.2%) of the Group's 31 December 2022 total funded loan portfolio has been repaid, including the full repayment of eight loans. - Dividends paid of 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to 2023, compared to a target dividend rate of 5.5 pence per share. - Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments have once again been paid in full. - 90.5% of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors), which continues to benefit the Group in the current interest rate environment. - All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - the investment risk classification of the investments as at 31 December 2023 is as follows: - Seven loan investments equivalent to 64% of the funded portfolio were classified as the lowest risk profile, Stage 1. - Four loan investments equivalent to 31% of the funded portfolio were classified as Stage 2. Since year end, one Stage 2 asset has had a significant repayment of loan principal made. - One loan equivalent to 5% of the funded portfolio was classified at Stage 3. During the year, the Group accounted for an impairment provision on this loan of EUR4 million/GBP3.5 million, equivalent to 1.3% of the funded portfolio as at 31 December 2023. Since year end this loan has been repaid and EUR0.2 million of the impairment provision has been released. - Portfolio remains robust - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations, with its defensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV per share stability in a challenging macro environment. - Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value portfolio is 61.8%. Post period-end Highlights -- Substantial further progress in receiving repayments from investments has considerably de-risked the remaining portfolio including, - Full repayment of Shopping Centre, Spain, of c. EUR12.4 million. This loan was classified as Stage 3 as at 31 December 2023. EUR0.2 million of the EUR4 million impairment provision made in relation to this asset in 2023 has been released. - Significant partial repayment of Three Shopping Centres, Spain, of c. EUR19.2 million. This loan was classified as Stage 2 at the year end. - Repayment from Hotel, Dublin, of c. EUR8.5 million. Portfolio Statistics As at 31 December 2023, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are summarised below: 31 December 31 December 2023 2022 Number of investments 12 20 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 90.5% 78.9% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return* 8.2% 7.8% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP* 14.7% 13.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP* 61.8% 58.6% Average remaining loan term 1.4 years 1.7 years Net Asset Value GBP327.3m GBP416.1m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and, in 2023, net of EUR4 million GBP264.1m GBP432.5m impairment provision) Cash GBP63.8m GBP3.6m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest) (GBP0.0m) (GBP19.2m) Other net liabilities (including financial assets held at fair value through profit or (GBP0.6m) (GBP0.8m) loss)

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

"During a highly successful year for our strategy of realising the portfolio, 39.2 per cent of the of the Group's 31 December 2022 portfolio was repaid during the year, including eight investments in full. Further post-period end, this positive momentum has been maintained with over GBP34 million repaid.

These most recent repayments have significantly de-risked the remaining portfolio substantially reducing our Spanish retail exposure. Whilst the EUR4 million impairment recognised against one of the Spanish retail assets in 2023 is naturally disappointing, we consider the successful execution of the sale of this asset and subsequent repayment of our related loan in a difficult market a positive result. Accordingly, we are therefore pleased to announce the Company's fifth capital distribution of GBP25.0 million today. This follows the Company's fourth capital distribution of GBP20.0 million in February 2024. "

"Looking ahead, we are pleased to note the weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.4 years and as such anticipate further sustained momentum in capital redemptions, whilst continuing to proactively manage our high-quality portfolio and deliver a stable source of income to shareholders."

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Overview

Financial Highlights

Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 NAV per Ordinary Share 104.35 p 105.20 p Share Price 90.4 p 89.0 p NAV total return (1) 6.6% (2) 7.7% (3) Share Price total return (1) 10.5% (2) 0.45% (2) Total Net Assets GBP327.3 m GBP416.1 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP264.1 m GBP432.5 m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP1.0 m GBP0.7 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP63.8 m GBP3.6 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) (GBP0.0 m) (GBP19.0 m) Other net liabilities (GBP1.6 m) (GBP1.7 m) Dividends per Ordinary Share 6.0 p (3) 7.5 p (4) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 8.2% 7.8% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.1% 1.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 14.7% 13.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 61.8% 58.6%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Source: Morningstar. The Morningstar calculations include dividends in the year in which the payments are made to shareholders. This differs to the approach taken by the Company in this table which is to show dividends in the year in relation to which they are declared (see footnotes (3) and (4) below).

The differences between dividends paid and declared are shown below:

2023 2022 Dividends declared as disclosed by the Company (by the year to which they relate) 6.0 7.5 Dividends paid during the year and included in the Morningstar calculation 7.5 5.5

(3) During 2023 the Company declared a dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to each of the first three quarters. The Company also declared a dividend of 1.875 pence per Ordinary Share in January 2024. These four dividends declared all related to income earned in 2023 and are therefore included within the 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share dividend shown in the table above for the year ended 31 December 2023.

(4) During 2022 the Company declared a dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to each of the first three quarters of 2022 with the fourth quarter dividend declaration being made in January 2023. The Company then declared a final dividend in March 2023 of 2.0 pence per Ordinary Share which related to income earned in the year ended 31 December 2022. These five dividends declared all related to income earned in 2022 and are therefore included within the 7.5 pence per Ordinary Share dividend shown in the table above for the year ended 31 December 2022.

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As at 31 December 2023, the NAV was 104.35 pence per Ordinary Share (2022: 105.20 pence) and the share price was 90.4 pence (2022: 89.0 pence).

The Company's share price has been volatile since the market turbulence caused by Covid-19 in March 2020. The volatility has been driven by market conditions and trading flows rather than a change in the Company's performance.

Objective and Investment Policy

INTRODUCTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") was established in November 2012 to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market.

The Company, together with its subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), has provided a regular dividend to shareholders whilst preserving capital by limiting downside risk.

On 31 October 2022, the Company announced, that following a review of the Company's strategy and advice sought from its advisers, the Board intended to recommend to shareholders that the investment objective and policy of the Company were amended such that the Board can pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders (the "Proposed Orderly Realisation"). If approved by the shareholders, the Company would seek to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

On 28 December 2022, a Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation and containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published. The Circular set out details of, and sought shareholder approval for, certain proposals (the "Proposals"). The Proposals were:

(a) a change to the Company's Investment Policy to reflect the fact that the Company will cease making any new investments and will pursue a realisation strategy of the remaining assets in the Company's portfolio; and

(b) adoption of new articles which provide for the periodic Compulsory Redemption of the Company's Shares at the discretion of the Directors to allow cash to be returned to shareholders following the full or partial realisation of assets.

On 27 January 2023, these Proposals were approved at the EGM.

The Investment Objective and Policy which applied prior to the approval of the Proposals are set out in the 2021 Annual Report which can be found on the Company's website https://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Investment Objective applied up to the date of the approval of the Proposals was to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market. The Investment Policy applied up to the date of the approval of the Proposals was to invest in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market as the Group had done since its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2012.

Set out below is the current Investment Objective and Policy of the Company following the approval of the Proposals.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Following the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company's investment objective is to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The assets of the Group will be realised in an orderly manner, returning cash to shareholders at such times and in such manner as the Board may, in its absolute discretion, determine. The Board will endeavour to realise all of the Group's investments in a manner that achieves a balance between maximising the net value received from those investments and making timely returns to shareholders.

The Group may not make any new investments save that:

-- investments may be made to honour commitments under existing contractual arrangements or to preserve thevalue of any underlying security; and

-- cash held by the Group pending distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents for thepurposes of cash management.

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which would be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including but not limited to true sale securitisation, repurchase transactions and loan-on-loan financing) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e. "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company.

Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to transact with companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group (Other Accounts) in furtherance of the Company's investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the Group's assets (for example, sales of the Group's assets to companies within the Starwood Capital Group or certain Other Accounts or amendments to pre-existing arrangements). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of any such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, Shareholder approval would be obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question: and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction.

While Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments, no new co-investment arrangements are expected to be entered into by, or in relation to, the Company in the future during the orderly realisation of the Company's assets.

The change in investment objective does not impact the below classifications.

Borrowings

The Company may utilise borrowings from time to time for working capital and general corporate purposes provided such borrowings will not exceed an amount equal to 30 per cent of the Net Asset Value immediately following the drawdown of the borrowings.

In calculating the Company's borrowings for this purpose, any liabilities incurred under its foreign exchange hedging arrangements (described below) shall be disregarded.

Hedging

The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments have been typically made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. The Company may continue to implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments have been made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion.

The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest.

FCA Listing Rule restrictions

The Company will continue to comply with the restrictions imposed by the Listing Rules in force and as amended from time to time.

Any material change to the Company's published investment policy will be made only with the prior approval of the Financial Conduct Authority and of shareholders by ordinary resolution at a general meeting of the Company.

UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions

The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority and the Company remains listed:

-- neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant inthe context of its group as a whole;

-- the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio;

-- the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investeecompanies;

-- not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listedclosed-ended investment funds; and

-- the Company will, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its objectof spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. As required by the ListingRules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval ofshareholders.

Chairman's Statement

JOHN WHITTLE | Chairman

18 March 2024

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2023.

By most measures 2023 was a volatile year for UK and global economies. The first part of the year was marked by concerns over energy prices, the rising cost of living, higher interest rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By the middle of 2023 energy prices and inflation had started to fall while interest rates continued to rise. The end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 have seen inflation stabilise and the expectation is that interest rates may soon fall albeit this economically positive news is in a backdrop of increasing concerns around continuing political stability.

Despite these challenging and uncertain economic and political times the Group demonstrated its unique portfolio resilience through the strength and consistency of its results. It is significant to note that, once again, all loan contractual interest and scheduled amortisation payments have continued to be paid in full and underlying collateral valuations continue to provide reassuring headroom.

Against significant market challenges, during the year the Group returned GBP85.0 million to shareholders, created a cash reserve to ensure that unfunded loan cash commitments could be met by the Group and delivered a 6.0 pence per share dividend to shareholders (against the target of 5.5 pence per share).

Shareholders will be aware that following an Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') held on 27 January 2023 the objective of the Group is now to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

Importantly, orderly realisation strategy will not result in the liquidation of the Company in the immediate future or require the Company to dispose of assets within a defined time frame. The new strategy, approved by 99 per cent of shareholders voting at an Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') held on 27 January 2023, is being implemented in a manner that seeks to maximise value to shareholders. It is intended that the Company's listing and target annualised dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be maintained as long as feasible during the orderly realisation. The Board anticipates that the orderly realisation of the assets will happen over a four to five year period (having started at the beginning of 2023) with periodic share redemptions continuing to be made as loans are repaid and commitments are satisfied.

The last four years have demonstrated the positive fundamentals of the Group's portfolio as an attractive risk-adjusted source of alternative income tested in the harshest of market environments. Whilst market sentiment seems to have changed and the secure income generation offered by the Group's operations has fallen out of favour, I feel it is worth reflecting that over its life the Group has successfully met the original objectives set out at IPO, delivering stable and consistent income and risk adjusted returns.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2023

-- Asset realisation progress - during the year:

° A total of GBP166.9 million, 39.2 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2022 total funded loan portfolio, has been repaid, including the full repayment of eight loans

° Proceeds were used during the year to:

(i) repay GBP19 million of debt which was outstanding as at 31 December 2022,

(ii) to create a cash reserve to fund unfunded loan cash commitments (which accounted for GBP36.2 million of the GBP63.8 million of cash held by the Group as at 31 December 2023), and

(iii) to return GBP85.0 million of capital to shareholders

-- Dividend - on 25 January 2024, the Directors declared a dividend, to be paid in February, in respect ofthe fourth quarter of 2023 of 1.875 pence per Ordinary Share - resulting in a dividend of 6.0 pence per OrdinaryShare for the full year - an increase of 0.5 pence per share compared to the 2023 target of 5.5 pence per OrdinaryShare. The 2024 dividend target remains at 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share

-- Strong cash generation - going forward the portfolio is expected to continue to support annual dividendpayments of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly

-- All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - the current investment riskclassification of the investments as at 31 December 2023 is listed below:

° Seven loan investments equivalent to 64 per cent of the funded portfolio were classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1

° Four loan investments equivalent to 31 per cent of the funded portfolio were classified as Stage 2. Since year end one Stage 2 loan has had a significant repayment of loan principal made.

° One loan equivalent to 5 per cent of the funded portfolio was classified as Stage 3. During the year, the Group accounted for an impairment provision on this loan of EUR4 million/GBP3.5 million, equivalent to 1.3 per cent of the funded portfolio as at 31 December 2023. Since year end this loan has been repaid and EUR167,722 of the provision was released.

-- Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full.

-- 90.5 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which benefits theGroup in the current interest rate environment.

-- Portfolio remains robust - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations with itsdefensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV stability in a challenging macro environment.

-- Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations.

-- The average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.4 years

-- Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio is 61.8 per cent.

INVESTMENT MOMENTUM

As the Group is now pursuing a strategy of orderly realisation no new loans were closed in 2023.

During the year, the Group funded GBP7.3 million in relation to loan commitments made in prior years which were unfunded.

During the year borrowers, repaid a total of GBP166.9 million. As detailed below a total of eight loans were repaid in full and a further 6 loans made partial repayments against their outstanding loan obligations.

Details of loans repaid in full in 2023:

-- GBP49.9 million, Hotel & Residential, UK

-- GBP22.9 million, Hotel, Oxford

-- GBP20.5 million, Office, London

-- EUR18.8 million, Office, Madrid, Spain

-- EUR12.7 million, Mixed Use, Dublin

-- EUR8.8 million, Mixed Portfolio, Europe

-- GBP5.5 million, Office and Industrial Portfolio, UK

-- EUR3.0 million, Logistics Portfolio, Germany

Details of loans where partial repayments were made in 2023:

-- EUR24.5 million, Hotel, Dublin (scheduled amortisation and partial repayment of loan) -- GBP4.0 million, Life Science, UK (partial repayment of loan)

-- GBP2.7 million, Hotel and Office, Northern Ireland (scheduled amortisation)

-- EUR1.3 million, Three Shopping Centres, Spain (scheduled amortisation)

-- EUR0.8 million, Shopping Centre, Spain (partial repayment of loan)

-- EUR0.8 million, Office Portfolio, Spain (partial repayment of loan)

As at 31 December 2020 to 2023 the Group had unfunded cash commitments as shown in the table below.

2020 2021 2022 2023 Funded loans GBP440.9m GBP412.0m GBP425.9m GBP262.7m Unfunded Cash Commitments GBP49.2m GBP44.5m GBP49.0m GBP36.2m Total GBP490.13m GBP456.5m GBP474.9m GBP298.9m

The contractual maturity of the Group's portfolio is set out in the Investment Manager's report and shows that as at 31 December 2023 46.2 per cent of invested loan balances held were contracted to mature in the next twelve months.

IMPAIRMENT

In June 2023, the Group took the step of reclassifying one of the Spanish retail loan assets from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and recognise an impairment provision of EUR2 million against it. A further additional EUR2 million impairment was recognised on the same loan in December 2023 as an underlying asset sale progressed through final due diligence. This process resulted in the successful sale of the underlying asset in March 2024 and EUR167,722 of the EUR4 million impairment provision recognised in 2023 was released.

In addition, during early / mid 2023 four loans were moved from Stage 1 to Stage 2 indicating a change in their credit risk since origination but with no impairments in value anticipated. Subsequently, in the fourth quarter of 2023, one of these Stage 2 loans was repaid in full and one had a significant repayment of loan principal made. Despite the significant repayment decreasing the risk for this loan the Group continues to prudently maintain a cautious approach and the loan remains classified as Stage 2. As at 31 December 2023, there were four loans classified as Stage 2. In March 2024 another Stage 2 loan had a significant repayment of loan principal made.

More information on this is provided in the Investment Manager's report.

NAV PERFORMANCE

The table below shows the NAV per share movements over the 12 months to 31 December 2023 by quarter and for the year.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2023 NAV at beginning of the period 105.20 103.82 103.75 104.46 105.20 Movements Operating Income available to distribute before impairment provision (1) 1.93 1.89 1.83 2.04 7.69 Impairment provision on asset classified as Stage 3 (2) 0.00 (0.45) 0.00 (0.55) (1.00) Realised FX gains/(losses) not distributable (3) 0.56 0.00 0.07 0.05 0.68 Unrealised FX gains/(losses) (4) (0.49) (0.14) 0.19 (0.28) (0.72) Dividends (3.38) (1.37) (1.38) (1.37) (7.50) NAV as end of period 103.82 103.75 104.46 104.35 104.35

(1) Operating Income available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less the cost of debt facilities utilised by the Group and operating costs incurred. The Operating Income available to distribute also includes any realised foreign exchange gains or losses upon settlement of hedges, except those described in note 3.

(2) In June 2023 and December 2023 a loan classified as Stage 3 had an impairment provision recognised against it.

(3) On occasion, the Group may realise a gain or loss on the roll forward of a hedge if it becomes necessary to extend a capital hedge beyond the initial anticipated loan term. If this situation arises the Group will separate the realised FX gain or loss from other realised FX gains or losses and not consider it available to distribute or as a reduction in distributable profits. The FX gain or loss will only be considered part of distributable reserves or as a reduction in distributable profits when the rolled hedge matures or is settled and the final net gain or loss on the capital hedges can be determined. The reconciliation of NAV above includes the reversing of such FX gains (of circa GBP1.2 million) in 2023 following the repayment of two such loans. The gains previously separated are now included in the Operating Income available to distribute.

(4) Unrealised foreign exchange gain/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the Sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this causes some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

CAPITAL REDEMPTIONS, SHARE PRICE AND SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

During the year, the Company redeemed a total of 81,901,754 shares for a total of GBP85.0 million as follows:

Number of shares NAV at which shares Total capital returned redeemed redeemed to Shareholders Jun-23 9,652,350 GBP1.0363 GBP10,002,730 Aug-23 29,092,218 GBP1.0312 GBP29,999,895 Dec-23 43,157,186 GBP1.0427 GBP44,999,998 81,901,754 GBP85,002,623

Following the redemption in December 2023, the Company had 313,690,942 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights was 313,690,942. Of the shares in issue (excluding the shares held in treasury - see below) as at 31 December 2022, 21 per cent were redeemed during the year.

Subsequent to year end, in February 2024, the Company redeemed a further 19,402,403 shares at a price of GBP1.0308 per share, resulting in an additional GBP20.0 million being returned to shareholders. Following this redemption, the Company has 294,288,539 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 294,288,539.

On 18 March 2024, the Company approved a further compulsory redemption of shares amounting to GBP25.0 million.

During the year, the Company's share price has traded in a range of between 85.4 and 92.6 pence. The year end share price was 90.4 pence reflecting a 13.4 per cent discount to NAV.

Between August 2020 and October 2022 the Company had bought back an aggregate amount of 17,626,702 million shares at an average cost per share of 91.5 pence per share. These shares were held in treasury as at 31 December 2022 and were cancelled in June 2023 before the return of capital to shareholders commenced.

DIVIDENDS

Total dividends of 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share were declared in relation to the year ended 31 December 2023 compared to a target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share.

The 2023 dividends were covered 1.17 times by 2023 earnings (excluding unrealised FX gains and losses and FX gains realised on the roll forward of hedges as a result of loan extensions).

The Board is also mindful of shareholder appetite for a regular source of income and as such continues to target 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum (payable quarterly) going forward for as long as feasible during the orderly realisation.

BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY

The Board believes strongly in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and we continue to bear in mind the recommendations of the Davies, Hampton Alexander and Parker Reports and these recommendations will be taken into account should the appointment of a new director be required.

I remain very pleased with the current composition of the Board both in terms of experience, skills and diversity which places us well for the upcoming challenges.

As at 31 December 2023, the Company met the targets specified in the Listing Rules 9.8.6R(9)(a)(i) and (ii) with the Board comprising 50 per cent women, one of whom is the Senior Independent Director. However, the Company has not met the target under Listing Rule 9.8.6R(9)(a)(iii) of having one Director from a minority ethnic background. Please refer to the Corporate Governance Statement for the Board's diversity statement.

GOING CONCERN

Under the UK Corporate Governance Code and applicable regulations, the Directors are required to satisfy themselves that it is reasonable to assume that the Group is a going concern.

The Directors have undertaken a comprehensive review of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern including a review of the ongoing cash flows and the level of cash balances as of the reporting date as well as forecasts of future cash flows. After making enquiries of the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and the Administrator and having reassessed the principal risks, the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Consolidated Financial Statements.

Notwithstanding the above, and as disclosed in these financial statements, the strategy of orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders over time does in the long term result does in the long term create uncertainty as to the longer term future of the Company and the Group and its longer term ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements have not been modified in respect of this matter.

OUTLOOK

The focus of the Group for 2024 will be the continued robust asset management of the existing loan portfolio, the orderly realisation of the Group's assets and the efficient return of capital to shareholders over time.

The Board believes it is important to maintain clear and transparent communications with you, our shareholders, and we will continue to inform you of the Group's progress by way of the quarterly factsheets. We welcome any comments you have on our communication and supply of information to you.

My thanks to all of our service providers for their perseverance in these challenging times.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking shareholders for your commitment and support. I look forward to briefing you again on the Group's progress later this year.

John Whittle | Chairman

18 March 2024

Strategic and Business Review

Strategic Report

The Strategic Report describes the business of the Group and details the uncertainties, principal and emerging risks associated with its activities.

CORPORATE PURPOSE

Following the EGM held on 27 January 2023, the general corporate purpose of the Company and the Group is to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT POLICY AND BUSINESS MODEL

The Objective and Investment Policy describes the Group's strategy and business model and is set out in the Overview section of these Annual Accounts.

The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the Commission. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement.

CURRENT AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

A review of the year and outlook is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report and within the Chairman's Statement.

PERFORMANCE

A review of performance is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report.

A number of performance measures are considered by the Board, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser in assessing the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") used are established industry measures to show the progress and performance of the Group and are as follows:

-- The movement in NAV per Ordinary Share;

-- The movement in share price and the discount / premium to NAV;

-- The payment of targeted dividends;

-- The portfolio yield;

-- Ongoing charges as a percentage of undiluted NAV; and

-- Weighted average loan to value for the portfolio.

Details of the KPIs achieved are shown in the Financial Highlights section.

RISK MANAGEMENT

It is the role of the Board to review and manage all risks associated with the Group, both those impacting the performance and the prospects of the Group and those which threaten the ongoing viability. It is the role of the Board to mitigate these either directly or through the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Audit Committee and Investment Manager.

The Board performs a review of a risk matrix at each Board meeting.

The Board considers the following principal risks could impact the performance and prospects of the Group but do not threaten the ability of the Company or the Group to continue in operation and meet its liabilities. In deciding which risks are principal risks the Board considers the potential impact and probability of the related events or circumstances, and the timescale over which they may occur. Consequently, it has put in place mitigation plans to manage those identified risks. Details of the principal and emerging risks considered as part of the review of the risk matrix are highlighted below.

Principal Risks

Financial Market Volatility (risk that dividends do not meet the targeted levels and that the share price discount persists and widens)

Subsequent to the EGM held on 27 January 2023 the Group's strategy is for an orderly realisation of its assets and the return of capital to shareholders. During the realisation period the Company intends to target a similar per share level of dividends as previously for as long as this is feasible and to return capital to shareholders subject to maintaining sufficient cash to fund as yet unfunded commitments on loans and ongoing operating costs.

The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns.

As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. Since March 2020 the shares have traded at a discount to NAV per share and shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share.

The Board, along with the Investment Manager and the Investment Adviser, monitor, review and consider the estimates and assumptions that underpin the targeted returns of the business and, where necessary, communicate any changes in those estimates and assumptions to the market.

The Board monitors the level of premium or discount of the share price to NAV per share and deployed a share buyback programme during 2020, 2021 and 2022 in order to support the share price. The new strategy of returning capital to shareholders over time should mean that, subject to no unforeseen negative impacts on the value of investments, shareholders will receive a return of capital invested over time. In 2023, the Company returned GBP85.0 million to shareholders.

Strategic Risk (risk that the strategy is not achievable)

Subsequent to the EGM held on 27 January 2023 the Group's strategy is for an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders. It is anticipated that the return of capital to shareholders will be completed in the next three to four years.

The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns.

The Directors regularly receive information on the performance of the existing loans, including the performance of underlying assets versus underwritten business plan and the likelihood of any early repayments, or the need for any loan amendments.

The Board continues to monitor the revised investment strategy and performance on an ongoing basis.

Market Deterioration Risk (risk of the economies in which the Group operates either stagnating or going into recession)

The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK, Spain and the Republic of Ireland and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in loan defaults or impairments.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a material long term impact on global economies and on the operations of the Group's borrowers since 2020.

The situation in Ukraine, following the February 2022 incursion into Ukraine by Russia, and in the Middle East, following the October 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel also presents a significant risk to European and Global economies. While the Group has no direct or known indirect involvement with Ukraine, Russia or the Middle East it may be impacted by the consequences of the instability caused by the ongoing conflicts and political instability.

The impact of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2020 still represents a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, the national economies across Europe appear to be heading towards lower growth, and alongside the economic impact of Covid-19 and the destabilising impact of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, towards recession.

In addition there is the impact of the ongoing volatile inflationary environment to consider (driven by interest rates, energy costs and costs of living). This environment could make it harder for Borrowers to meet their interest obligations to the Group and to ultimately repay the loans advanced to them.

The Board have considered the impact of market deterioration on the current and future operations of the Group and its portfolio of loans advanced. As a result of the cash held in reserve by the Group and the underlying quality of the portfolio of loans advanced, both the Investment Manager and the Board still believe the fundamentals of the portfolio remain optimistic and that the Group can adequately support the portfolio of loans advanced despite current market conditions.

In the event of a loan default in the portfolio, the Group is generally entitled to accelerate the loan and enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy, and the outcome is dependent on sufficient recoveries being made to repay the borrower's obligations and associated costs. Some of the investments held would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans by the borrower at maturity could be subject to the availability of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity. The Group is mitigated against this with an average weighted loan to value of the portfolio of 61.8 per cent. Therefore, the portfolio should be able to withstand a significant level of deterioration before credit losses are incurred.

The Investment Adviser has also mitigated the risk of credit losses by undertaking detailed due diligence prior to the signing of each loan. Whilst the precise scope of due diligence will have depended on the proposed investment, such diligence will typically have included independent valuations, building, measurement and environmental surveys, legal reviews of property title, assessment of the strength of the borrower's management team and key leases and, where necessary, mechanical and engineering surveys, accounting and tax reviews and know your customer checks.

The Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and Board have also managed these risks in the past by ensuring a diversification of investments in terms of geography, market and type of loan. Such diversification will be harder to achieve as the company pursues a strategy of orderly realisation and does not enter into any new investments. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser operate in accordance with the guidelines, investment limits and restrictions as determined by the Board. The Directors review the portfolio against these guidelines on a regular basis.

The Investment Adviser obtains regular performance reporting from all borrowers and meets with all borrowers on a regular basis to monitor developments in respect of each loan and reports to the Investment Manager and the Board periodically and on an ad hoc basis where considered necessary.

The Group's loans are held at amortised cost. The performance of each loan is reviewed quarterly by the Investment Adviser for any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Investment Adviser also provides their assessment of any expected credit loss for each loan advanced. The results of the performance review and allowance for expected credit losses are discussed with the Investment Manager and the Board.

Four loans within the portfolio are classified as Stage 2 as at 31 December 2023 (increased risk of default). These loans account for 30.5 per cent of the portfolio funded by the Group as at 31 December 2023. No expected credit losses have been recognised against any of these loans, because of the strong LTVs across the loan portfolio and strong contractual agreements with borrowers, including against these Stage 2 loans. One of these stage 2 loans made a significant repayment post year end.

One loan (accounting for 5.4 per cent of the funded portfolio as at 31 December 2023) is currently classed as Stage 3 (ie the loan is considered to be credit impaired). A impairment provision of GBP3.5 million has been provided in these accounts for this loan as at 31 December 2023. Subsequent to year end the loan was fully repaid utilising 96 per cent of the provision.

The reasons, estimates and judgements supporting this assessment are described in the Investment Manager's report.

Interest Rate Risk

The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates.

The loans in place at 31 December 2023 have been structured so that 90.5 per cent are floating rate and 100 per cent of these floating rate loans are subject to interbank rate floors such that the interest cannot drop below a certain level, which offers some protection against downward interest rate risk.

The remaining 9.5 per cent by value of the loans are fixed rate, which provides protection from downward interest rate movements to the overall portfolio (but also prevents the Group from benefiting from any interbank rate rises on these positions).

Foreign Exchange Risk

The majority of the Group's investments are Sterling denominated (65.3 per cent as at 31 December 2023) with the remainder being Euro denominated. The Group is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the Euro loan principals are incurred and b) that Euro interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns.

The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan.

Interest payments are normally hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early.

In these circumstances, the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment-protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely, the rate could have improved, and returns may increase.

As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge changes in non-Sterling investments (e.g. extensions of non-Sterling loans).

The Company had approximately GBP110.9 million (EUR125.11 million) of hedged notional exposure with Lloyds Bank plc at 31 December 2023 (converted at 31 December 2023 FX rates).

As at 31 December 2023, the hedges were in the money. If the hedges move out of the money and at any time this mark to market exceeds GBP15 million, the Company is required to post collateral, subject to a minimum transfer amount of GBP1 million. This situation is monitored closely, however, and as at 31 December 2023, the Company had sufficient liquidity and credit available on the revolving credit facility to meet any cash collateral requirements.

Cybercrime

The Group is subject to the risk of unauthorised access into systems, identification of passwords or deleting data, which could result in loss of sensitive data, breach of data physical and electronic, amongst other potential consequences. This risk is managed and mitigated by regular reviews of the Group's operational and financial control environment. The matter is also contained within service providers surveys which are completed by the Group's service providers and are regularly reviewed by the Board. No adverse findings in connection with the service provider surveys have been found. The Company and its service providers have policies and procedures in place to mitigate this risk, the cybercrime risk continues to be closely monitored.

Regulatory risk

The Group is also subject to regulatory risk as a result of any changes in regulations or legislation. Constant monitoring by the Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and the Board is in place to ensure the Group keeps up to date with any regulatory changes and compliance with them.

Operational risk

The Group has no employees and is reliant on the performance of third-party service providers. Failure by the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Administrator or any other third-party service provider to perform in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a material detrimental impact on the operation of the Group.

The Board maintains close contact with all service providers to ensure that the operational risks are minimised.

Emerging Risks

Emerging risks to the Group are considered by the Board to be trends, innovations and potential rule changes relevant to the real estate mortgage and financial sector. The challenge to the Group is that emerging risks are known to some extent but are not likely to materialise or have an impact in the near term. The Board regularly reviews and discusses the risk matrix and has identified climate change as an emerging risk.

Climate change

The consequences that climate change could have are potentially severe but highly uncertain. The potential high impact of possible losses has done a lot to raise the awareness of this risk in investment circles. The Board, in conjunction with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser, considers the possible physical and transitional impact of climate change on properties secured on loans provided by the Group and includes the consideration of such factors in valuation instructions of the collateral properties and in considering any potential expected credit losses on loans. The Investment Adviser considers the possible physical and transitional impact of climate change as part of the origination process. In addition, the Board, in conjunction with the Investment Adviser, is monitoring closely the regulation and any developments in this area (see 'Environmental, Social and Corporate' section for further information).

ASSESSMENT OF PROSPECTS

The Group's strategy of an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders (approved by the shareholders in January 2023) is central to an understanding of its prospects. The Group's focus is twofold:

i) to proactively manage the investments already made to ensure that the loans continue to perform and provide positive returns to the Group, and

ii) return capital to shareholders on a timely basis subject to ensuring the Group can continue to fund as yet unfunded loan commitments (GBP36.2 million as at 31 December 2023) and meet its operating costs.

The Group updates its plan and financial forecasts on a quarterly basis and detailed financial forecasts are maintained and reviewed by the Board regularly.

ASSESSMENT OF VIABILITY

The Directors have tested the potential impact on the Group of a number of scenarios by quantifying their financial impact. These scenarios are based on aspects of the following selected principal risks, which are detailed in this Strategic Report, and as described below:

-- Foreign exchange risk;

-- Market deterioration risk; specifically the risk that the Stage 2 loans held default, resulting in a lossof interest income and delay in the repayment of capital.

These scenarios represent 'severe but plausible' circumstances that the Group could experience. The scenarios tested included:

-- A high level of loan default meaning that the Group stopped receiving interest on the remaining Stage 2loans in the portfolio (the loan classified as Stage 3 at year end having been repaid in Q1 2024) and that theoutstanding capital on these loans was not received until 6 or 12 months after the loan maturity date plus Soniaand Euribor rates falling to 0 per cent from 2025 onwards; and

-- A deterioration in the valuation of the foreign exchange hedges such that the Company is required to postcollateral up to GBP5m.

The results of this stress testing showed that the Group would be able to withstand a high level of underlying loan default or impairment resulting from any of the risks identified over the period of the financial forecasts albeit the dividend may need to be reduced to reflect the reduced cash available.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

