

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG.L) reported first half operating profit before tax of 93.8 million pounds compared to 11.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 46.0 pence compared to 5.6 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 94.4 million pounds from 12.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 46.3 pence compared to 6.1 pence.



For the six months ended 31 January 2024, net interest income was 296.7 million pounds compared to 297.4 million pounds, previous year. Non-interest income was 174.1 million pounds compared to 176.9 million pounds.



