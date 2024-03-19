Lister Buildings to Utilise Yardi's End-to-End Real Estate Software

Dutch real estate lifecycle company to automate processes & gain better insights with connected platform

AMSTERDAM, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lister Buildings, a leading Dutch real estate lifecycle company, specialised in circular and biobased real restate, has selected Yardi's asset, investment and property management software to help prepare for growth. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and managing high standard sustainable real estate in the Netherlands and Germany.

With solutions from the Yardi® Commercial Suite and Yardi® Investment Suite, the company can centralise data and streamline management of its diverse portfolio. With in-depth data and predictive insights, Lister Buildings can improve asset performance by lowering costs, balancing risk and increasing revenue. The Yardi platform will also digitise investment accounting, automate reporting and mitigate risk with transparent debt management.

"Yardi will be a great asset for us to get better reporting and insights into our portfolio," said Koen Broeders, CFO for Lister Buildings. "With the end-to-end platform, we can enhance communication across teams and remove the difficulties of disconnected systems to improve efficiency. It also enables us to automate the impact reports we create for our shareholders."

"Our platform will help Lister Buildings gain transparency into its data and help mitigate risk with one source of truth," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager of international for Yardi®. "We look forward to working with Lister Buildings and helping the company achieve its goals."

About Lister Buildings

Lister Buildings is a Dutch life cycle company in real estate for families and HNWI. LB focuses on high standard sustainable real estate segments in order to create impact, but with a clear risk profile. In addition to initiating new funds, LB also acts as real estate developer, investment, asset manager of real estate portfolios in which it itself participates. For more information, visit listerbuildings.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365121/Lister_Buildings.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/4600418/Yardi_Logo.jpg

