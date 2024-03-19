Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - As the demand for US universities remains high among international students, INTO University Partnerships is offering tailored assistance for those navigating the US visa process, especially in regions where visa success is challenging.

INTO University Partnerships' PASS program boosts visa success rates for US-bound international students

The Pre-Arrival Success Services (PASS) program was developed by INTO University Partnerships to deliver an enhanced level of visa support and guidance for international students hoping to pursue higher education in the US. The program is free of charge for students, with a central goal of ensuring international students have greater access to education in the US. It has helped more than 2000 students from India, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkey, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Kazakhstan - among many others - successfully obtain their F-1 visas.

Unlike conventional light-touch visa guidance, INTO University Partnerships' PASS program upholds a hands-on approach, creating a simulated interview experience for students and led by a team of experienced advisors. The comprehensive initiative includes one-on-one mock interview sessions, workshops and activities for students to practice their new skills, and virtual webinars that address each step of the visa application process.

"When it comes to a students' enrolment journey, it is vital that we meet them where they are, offering support and services in areas of high stress. The US visa process and how decisions are made on an F-1 visa can be confusing for students and their families to navigate. What makes PASS different is that we take the time to work individually with students - each student, their goals and background are unique, and so is each 1:1 session our advisors have with students. Human interaction is important here, not just for visa success but for student success," said Jacquie Serr, INTO University Partnerships' Vice President of Enrolment.

Laura Nye, PASS Program Manager at INTO University Partnerships said: "The US international student visa application and interview is a complicated and challenging process for many students. Our primary goal with the PASS program is to build students' confidence throughout the visa process as they prepare to embark on their academic journey in the US."

Launched in 2020 to support international students from countries with low US visa success rates, INTO University Partnerships' PASS program has accelerated to become a fully-fledged service, supporting hundreds of students. On average, students have a 50% greater likelihood of getting a visa if they prepare with the PASS program.

The PASS digital webinars cover an array of topics from applying for the F1 visa to document and application review, and students then have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A forum.

Laura Nye added: "Our program is designed to cover every aspect of the US visa process for students. We provide students with comprehensive information and the opportunity to address any concerns or questions they may have. We also facilitate connections with student experience teams at our partner universities and provide insights into campus resources. This ensures a smooth transition into university life, where students can leverage the available support."

During the process, INTO's PASS team helps students understand the steps they need to take in order to obtain their visa and offers a safe space to practice and build their confidence as they explain their own unique academic goals.

The one-to-one mock interview sessions with INTO University Partnerships' US visa specialists equip students for their visa interviews. This interactive experience helps students build their confidence and effectively communicate their academic plans and goals during their visa interviews.

INTO University Partnerships connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped more than 150,000 students from 180 countries realise their dream of achieving a degree from a world-class university.

