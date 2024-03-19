DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI LN) Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 142.0066 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 502701 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 310460 EQS News ID: 1861649 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 19, 2024 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)