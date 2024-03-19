Rugged embedded computing brand Cincoze, will be at Embedded World 2024 (Hall 1, Booth 1-260) in Nuremberg, Germany, on April 9-11, 2024. Cincoze will display its range of world-class industrial embedded computing products around the theme of "Comprehensive AI Edge Computing Solutions," encompassing the full spectrum of industrial application environments in four dedicated zones, including the Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers, Industrial Panel PCs Monitors, Embedded GPU Computers, and New Products.

Rugged Embedded Computers

Cincoze Rugged Computing DIAMOND product line is for harsh industrial environments where many computers would struggle. The seven computers in the range have wide temperature, wide voltage, and industrial-grade protections, while each model offers different performance, expandability, size, power efficiency, and industry certifications. Every model supports additional I/O and functions through Cincoze's exclusive modular expansion technology for maximum application flexibility.

Industrial Panel PCs Monitors

Cincoze Display Computing CRYSTAL product line consists of six different series, including industrial panel PCs (CV-100/P series) and monitors (CV-100/M series) for general use in harsh industrial environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS-100/P series) and monitors (CS-100/M series) for use in high brightness environments or outdoors, and open frame panel PCs (CO-100/P series) and monitors (CO-100/M series) for seamless integration in advanced machine equipment. The CRYSTAL line offers a range of screen sizes, display ratios, touch methods, resolution, brightness, and other options to provide a complete and comprehensive selection.

Embedded GPU Computers

Cincoze GPU Computing GOLD product line is for rapidly evolving AI technologies by providing the computing power needed for machine learning and AIoT in industrial environments. Cincoze will showcase the GM-1000 and GP-3100 series in the GPU Computing GOLD product line. The GM-1000 is a high-performance computer that supports an MXM GPU and is best suited for machine vision applications with limited installation space. The GP-3100 is Cincoze's flagship model that supports up to two full-length graphics cards with the addition of a GPU Expansion Box and can perform sophisticated and complex visual inspection or autonomous driving. The GP-3100 has three patents for its heat dissipation, expansion, and GPU card mounting bracket designs, not only solving customer pain points but also winning many awards.

New Products

The New Products Zone will showcase a number of the latest products with the latest Intel Raptor Lake processor. The biggest highlight is the new Machine Computing DIN RAIL PC (MD Series) product line, specially tailored for control cabinets, further filling out Cincoze's range for smart manufacturing. In addition to its excellent processing performance, expansion capabilities allow adding I/O, storage, and expansion sockets according to application needs, providing more options and flexibility.

Embedded World Exhibition Information

Date Tue. Thu., April 9 11, 2024 Place Exhibition Center, Nuremberg, Germany Stand Hall 1 Stand 1-260 Time April 9: 09:00 18:00

April 10: 09:00 18:00

April 11: 09:00 17:00

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand that provides embedded computer solutions for edge computing and AIoT needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial monitors, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet the application needs of various vertical markets, especially manufacturing, in-vehicle systems, rail, transportation, and warehouse and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and has won several patents, awards, and international certifications.

For more information, please visit www.cincoze.com

Contacts:

Press

Cindy Lin

Phone: +886-2-8912-1101 #1904

E-Mail: cindy.lin@cincoze.com

www.cincoze.com