19.03.2024
Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJ LN) 
Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
19-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.5322 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5419473 
CODE: AEJ LN 
ISIN: LU1900068328 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900068328 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AEJ LN 
Sequence No.:  310556 
EQS News ID:  1861843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2024 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

