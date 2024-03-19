DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (STPH LN) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.9607 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1877540 CODE: STPH LN ISIN: LU2018762901 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762901 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPH LN Sequence No.: 310576 EQS News ID: 1861883 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 19, 2024 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)