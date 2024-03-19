ProLogium Showcases Path to De-carbonization with Its Exclusive Solid-State Battery at Taipei Net Zero City Expo

TAIPEI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19th, ProLogium Technology, a global leader in solid-state battery innovation, makes its debut at the "2050 Net Zero City Expo" in Taipei, Taiwan. During the event, Prologium is showcasing its exclusive "P-C-R Next-Generation Solid-State Battery" solution and its pathways to de-carbonization, aiming to develop solid-state batteries that are not only commercially competitive but also sustainable. Additionally, ProLogium is set to unveil the exterior design of its Dunkirk gigafactory and its strategies to minimize environmental impact. This includes efforts to achieve major sustainability goals: reducing energy and water consumption, while prompting the shift towards electric transportation, in collaboration with the electric vehicle value chain.

Sustainability at the forefront as solid-state battery production ramps up

In late January, ProLogium inaugurated the world's first Giga-level solid-state lithium ceramic battery factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan. With a planned capacity of 2GWh based on market demand, this facility serves as both a demonstration site for global expansion, particularly in Dunkirk, France, and a milestone in ProLogium's commitment to process improvement, production efficiency, and quality enhancement. These advancements enable ProLogium to offer sustainable benefits in energy savings and waste reduction throughout the manufacturing process.

On the product side, ProLogium introduces the "P-C-R Next-Generation Solid-State Battery" solution, which harmonizes "Performance", "Cost" and "Resource Circularity" to maximize resource efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Beyond its performance advantages, the unique structure of ProLogium solid-state batteries enhances recycling capabilities, addressing the significant challenges posed by conventional lithium-ion battery recycling. This includes risks of fire and explosion and the complexities of dismantling and material recovery, which often result in only high-value metals such as cobalt and nickel being reclaimed from cathodes. In contrast, ProLogium's solid-state batteries are structurally stable, allowing for easier disassembly of battery packs into the smallest units and a more straightforward recycling process. According to its recycling plan, apart from high-value metals, solid electrolytes, silicon anode materials, and conductive materials can also be recycled, thereby achieving greater energy efficiency, minimal pollution, and enhanced resource circulation.

ProLogium plans to continuously enhance manufacturing efficiency at its Taoyuan plant and optimize battery cell design, including increasing energy density and adopting a pure silicon anode to reduce carbon emissions. The objective is to achieve a 23.2% reduction in manufacturing carbon emissions within three years, with a long-term goal of an 83.8% reduction over the next decade. Key to these achievements for lower-carbon emissions are the adoption of high-efficiency, low-carbon processes and equipment, focusing on sustainable electricity, material sourcing, and building a recycling value chain as part of its expansion strategy.

Meanwhile, ProLogium unveils the design of its Dunkirk factory, with plans to reduce environmental impact. As the public hearing for ProLogium's gigafactory project has advanced smoothly, the factory is now in its value engineering phase. Measures such as eliminating boilers, installing solar panels, harvesting rainwater, and opting for air-cooled air conditioning systems will be implemented to significantly reduce water use and lower carbon emissions by leveraging France's local low-carbon energy sources. Importantly, to protect Dunkirk's local migratory birds, the design of the new factory follows bird-friendly design guidelines, strictly regulating building aesthetics, lighting design, and lighting schedules to minimize environmental impact.

Note 1: source: Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

About ProLogium:

Established in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation company specializing in the research and manufacturing of next-generation solid-state batteries. It focuses on providing next-generation solid-state battery solutions for electric vehicles, consumer markets, and industrial applications. The company's exclusive technologies encompass over 750 global patents (including pending and granted). ProLogium has delivered nearly 8,000 samples of next-generation solid-state batteries produced by fully automated pilot production lines for global automakers to test and develop modules. ProLogium's first gigafactory production line, located in Taoyuan, Taiwan, will begin supplying automakers in 2024, which will help accelerate capacity expansion in key markets around the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prologium-showcases-path-to-de-carbonization-with-its-exclusive-solid-state-battery-at-taipei-net-zero-city-expo-302092564.html