

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to key Fed and Bank of England policy meetings this week for directional cues.



Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan hiked its main interest rate for the first time in 17 years after assessing the virtuous cycle between wages and prices.



Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady and abandoned its mildly hawkish stance.



Policymakers at the People's Bank of China will meet on Wednesday while central bank meetings in Switzerland and Norway would take place on Thursday.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will update their economic and rate projections on Wednesday for the first time since December.



The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England is expected to maintain its current interest rates on Thursday.



The benchmark DAX was up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,953 after ending flat with a negative bias the previous day.



Airport operator Fraport plunged 6.2 percent after its fourth-quarter EBITDA missed estimates and 2024 guidance came in below expectations.



DEUTZ Group rallied 3.4 percent after delivering record earnings and meeting guidance for a third year in a row.



