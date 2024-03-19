Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 10:18
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Daren Morris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.6295

6,000

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Volume

£39,777

6,000

e)

Date of the transaction

18 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


