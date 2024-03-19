

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) announced on Tuesday that it is evaluating a planned separation of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems with global investment firm Carlyle.



The companies will enter into an in-depth examination and due diligence, for a potential partial sale of the marine business to Carlyle. At the same time, talks are being held with the German government on the state's participation in Thyssenkrupp's marine business.



Since the approval of its board last year for a planned separation, Thyssenkrupp have been examining various options.



