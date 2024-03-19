Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
19 March 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
The German State of North Rhine-Westfalia (Land NRW)
EUR 1,000,000,000 Notes due 2054
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
North Rhine-Westfalia
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000NRW0PE6
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:
3.00 % Notes due 20 March 2054
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank Ireland plc
Citigroup
JP Morgan SE
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.