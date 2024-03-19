Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 10:48
119 Leser
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The German State of North Rhine-Westfalia (Land NRW)

EUR 1,000,000,000 Notes due 2054

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

North Rhine-Westfalia

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000NRW0PE6

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,000,000,000

Description:

3.00 % Notes due 20 March 2054

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank Ireland plc

Citigroup

JP Morgan SE

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


