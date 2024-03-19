

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday as caution set in ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision due on Wednesday.



The downside remained capped amid signs of a tight supply outlook following continued drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian oil refineries and a pledge by Iraq to reduce oil exports.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.3 percent to $86.62 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $81.94.



The U.S. central bank is almost certain to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged, but the focus will be about what Fed officials say about lowering rates.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will update their economic and rate projections on Wednesday for the first time since December.



It is feared that a hawkish shift from the Fed could spoil global demand expectations.



Traders also await the release of inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration for further direction.



