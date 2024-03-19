Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2024-03-18 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 257103)


Correction: Listing date has been amended, correct listing date is 2024-03-20.
Please find updated identifiers in attached document. 

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 73 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp
with effect from 2024-03-20. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment
of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1204890
