CB Scientific, Inc. Concludes its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Shareholders endorse name change to Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. subject to regulatory approval

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products and services, announced today that the company successfully concluded its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") on Thursday, March 14, 2024 as planned. Votes representing approximately 66.87% of the total eligible shares were counted, and each of the 4 proposals on the agenda passed by a wide margin. Efforts to implement certain matters including updating the Company's Bylaws and changing the name of the Company to Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc., are expected to commence immediately.

"We were pleased that an overwhelming majority of our shareholders exhibited ample trust and confidence in management's recommendations to vote accordingly," said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CB Scientific, Inc. "Each of these actions are intended to position the Company for future success, and we now plan to continue aggressively pursuing our previously stated business objectives without delay."

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provides improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Company Contact Information:

Telephone: (888) 225-0870

Email: General Inquiries: info@cbscientificinc.com

Investor Inquiries: investor@cbscientificinc.com

Follow CBSC: X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Newsletter

