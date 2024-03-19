Anne-Aurélie Epis de Fleurian, Director of Public Affairs and Market Access

Tilak Healthcare, a leading company in digital health for the monitoring of chronic eye diseases, announces the appointment of three experts to support the leadership team, currently composed of Edouard Gasser (CEO co-founder), Philip Bouchet (Chief Operating and Product Officer), and Dr. Bénigne Mathieu (Chief Business Officer). These appointments mark a crucial milestone in the evolution of Tilak Healthcare, currently in hypergrowth (+100% prescriptions in 2023), and making progress towards obtaining common reimbursement in France for its telemonitoring solution, Odysight®, a first in ophthalmology.

For Edouard Gasser, CEO and co-founder of Tilak Healthcare: "We are very proud to welcome three renowned talents who have already played major roles in the commercialization of innovative digital health products and medical devices. Their diverse expertise in institutional, industrial, and financial sectors, as well as their deep knowledge of healthcare systems, will be crucial in realizing the reimbursement of OdySight® (expected by the end of the year), our international expansion, particularly in the US, and the expansion of our solution to other indications in ophthalmology."

With a mixed public/private experience, Anne-Aurélie brings her mastery of political and institutional constraints and her expertise in building a successful market access strategy in France. She spent nearly 8 years at the Ministry of Health as deputy to the head of the health products department at the Directorate of Social Security, but she also negotiated the establishment of transitional coverage for medical devices when she was Market Access Director at Snitem. After participating in PM Elisabeth Borne's interministerial mission on the regulation of health products during the first 8 months of 2023, Anne-Aurélie joins Tilak to finalize and deploy the reimbursement strategy for OdySight®.

Anne-Aurélie holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, a specialized master's degree in information systems management and technologies from Mines ParisTech and HEC Paris. For Anne-Aurélie Epis de Fleurian: "Few projects in digital health meet such a clear health need and present as many exciting features as Odysight®. This highly promising innovation is fully part of the revolution in patient pathways enabled by telemonitoring for those with chronic diseases."

Benoît brings 10 years of experience in finance, including 6 years as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of Quantum Genomics, a biotechnology company listed on the Euronext Growth market. Benoît has a deep understanding of the financing challenges faced by innovative companies, having contributed to raising over 40 million euros in several fundraising rounds. He has also developed expertise in signing international partnership agreements, particularly with pharmaceutical laboratories. He joins the management team to support them in their internal and external growth challenges.

A graduate of EM Normandie and the University of Portsmouth, Benoît holds a Master's degree in audit and corporate finance. For Benoît Gueugnon, CFO: "I would like to thank the management team as well as the investors of Tilak Healthcare (iBionext, Elaia, Swen Capital, Matmut, Caphorn, and Laboratoires Théa). I am delighted to join them at a key moment as the company moves towards the common reimbursement of Odysight®. The last Serie B funding round of 10 million euros in 2023 reflects the hopes and confidence placed in Tilak's leaders and their teams."

Dr. Patricia Zilliox, who holds a Ph.D and Doctorate in pharmacy, has devoted most of her career to the United States, acquiring over 25 years of expertise in ophthalmology. Before joining Tilak Healthcare's board of directors, she held the positions of President and CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Eyevensys. Based in Cambridge (MA), she successfully raised funds from American investors to develop gene therapy clinical programs in retinal diseases. Previously, she served as Chief Drug Development Officer at the Clinical Research Institute of the Foundation Fighting Blindness in the United States. Additionally, Dr. Zilliox served as Head of Clinical Development at Alcon Laboratories. Her diversified experience and in-depth knowledge of ophthalmology and the American financial environment will be essential assets in supporting the American market access for Odysight and in developing new digital health indications for chronic disease monitoring. For Dr. Patricia Zilliox: "I am impressed by Tilak Healthcare's journey, establishing itself as a leader in digital health in ophthalmology. Undoubtedly, these achievements and the quality of the team are undeniable assets for approaching the American market."

