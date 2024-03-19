Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

19 March 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 18 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18 March 2024 54.23p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 54.14p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

